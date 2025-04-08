Medikal, in a post on X, showered praise on popular Ghanaian singer Eazzy, alluding that she was the best female singer the country has had

He claimed that Ghana has not had a musician of Eazzy's kind in the music industry, sparking mixed reactions from fans and followers

Since Medikal's divorce from his wife, Fella Makafui, he has grown interestingly close to Eazzy and has been seen on several outings with her

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a stir after posting a message on X, praising singer Eazzy as the best female artiste Ghana has had.

Medikal claimed that the country has never seen an artiste like Eazzy, which sparked mixed reactions from his fans and followers. In his post, he wrote:

"Ghana has never had a female artiste like Eazzy First Lady, damnn!"

Medikal’s post comes as his relationship with Eazzy has become a subject of public interest. Since his divorce from actress Fella Makafui, the rapper has grown close to Eazzy, and they have been spotted together on several occasions. This has led to rumors of a romantic relationship between the two.

Recently, Medikal and Eazzy were spotted on a dinner date at Sky Bar 25, a popular restaurant in Accra. In the video, the couple could be seen enjoying their meal while talking and relishing each other's company.

Another video showed them jamming to one of Medikal’s songs in his car. Despite the public sightings, neither Medikal nor Eazzy has officially confirmed whether they are dating. Their relationship reportedly began a few months after Medikal’s divorce from Fella Makafui.

Medikal’s post about Eazzy was part of a show of support for fellow artiste. He also came to the aid of his senior colleague Sarkoide after a guest on TV3 made negative remarks about the rapper. Medikal registered his displeasure, calling out the station for disrespecting a fellow artiste.

Medikal's comment on Eazzy sparks mixed reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1DONORTEGA said:

"You fall deeply that be why dem shawtys always dey take advantage of you."

kofiwest_gh commented:

"I fck with you boy but don’t ever disrespect Akosua agyapong and Mzbel do you know de late ebonyreigns? Masa koda."

de_graft1 said:

Eazzy ain’t anywhere near Mz Vee, Ebony and co. in terms of achievements. Mz Vee’s “come and See My Moda” streams and views alone are more than Eazzy’s all-time songs’ streams and views, not to even talk about her BET nomination."

yentategh commented:

"Where know where this is coming from?😂"

evets_lovet said:

This one is hallucinating after he finished 1 round. Man, pleaaase."

Black Sherif receives support from Efia Odo

Elsewhere, Black Sherif is also receiving support from an industry colleague, Efia Odo.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress, in a video she shared on social media, jammed to a song off Black Sherif's album.

The album, which was released recently, has received rave reviews from fans and industry players.

