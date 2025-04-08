A video of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo Markin cracking jokes with Dr Frank Amoakohene, the new Ashanti Regional minister has surfaced online

The renowned parliamentarian and the regional minister cracked jokes like old buddies when they met

Scores of Ghanaian netizens who found the interaction between the two politicians from rival parties intriguing shared their thoughts

Ghanaian MP for the Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin was recently spotted with the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Afenyo Markin poses with Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene. Photo source: AfenyoMarkin, WaxyBillion, FrankAmoakohene

Dr Amoakohene, born on August 12, 1984, Dr Frank Amoakohene is one of the youngest nominees appointed into public office by John Dramani Mahama.

The Ashanti Regional Minister is a medical professional and youth leader with expertise in healthcare, governance, and public service.

Dr Frank Amoakohene has earned significant praise for his highly-publicised actions and PR-worthy ideas which include an upcoming festival to promote the region.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Frank Amoakohene was spotted enjoying a hearty moment with the minority leader.

Their heartwarming interaction intrigued scores of fans on social media considering the politicians' different backgrounds.

Afenyo Markin belongs to the New Patriotic Party. The Effutu constituency MP was instrumental in the party's evolution.

Despite the party's woes in the 2024 elections, the MP remains hopeful that his party will void the NDC's plans in the next presidential elections.

Netizens react to Amoakohene's meetup

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Dr Frank Amoakohene's meetup with Afenyo Markin.

Pensang said:

Look at the love between our political leaders but we're here raining unnecessary confrontations among ourselves

Sarah Addai Anokye Owusu wrote:

Waxy baakop3 gye wo ✌🏽, please inform Dr that Ghana Water company is sabotaging this government. Major part of Kumasi does not get Water in our homes

user7083007321223 remarked:

The down troders are the biggest problem in Ghana 🇬🇭. They never understand why Dr Amoakohene should be talking to Afenyo. They just quarrel for nothing

willi123 added:

"Young governor Dr Frank Amoakohene, is dining with high quality people because of your humility,may God guide you to the highest level in politics."

Angel rich noted:

This npp and ndc they are playing games with us

Marfo Fiifi Seth commented:

People forget it's a government first. They're all in power if you look at things carefully.

Ghanaman added:

"Regardless of what they say about him, they respect him and know he is a very special person in our political system today."

Afenyo Markin sings NPP chant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo Markin had received a group of NPP supporters from his constituency to his office.

The group visited the minority leader to to discuss key development issues in the Effutu constituency which is one of the only four seats remaining for the NPP in the region.

To rekindle the party's spirit among the supporters, they sang a well-known party chant as they looked forward to winning the next elections.

