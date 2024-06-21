A video of Francis Akwaffo's reaction after being asked for his view on the reported sale of Essien's two houses has gone viral

He remarked that it would be hard to believe that Michael Essien is financially unstable, looking at his success in football

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video also agreed with his assertions

A former player of Kumasi, Asante Kotoko, has shared his opinions on recent developments regarding the ruling by the Court to auction two plush houses belonging to Michael Essien.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Poleeno Multimedia, Francis Akwaffo dispelled claims that the former Chelsea FC star was facing financial difficulty, hence the decision to sell his houses.

Admitting that he did not have full details of the matter, Francis Akwaffo defended the former Black Stars player, saying the sale of the houses could be for other reasons but not because he is broke.

"It could be because he is not even aware there was this issue. It could also be because he simply does not want those houses any longer and wants them sold. I believe that if he wanted to keep those houses, he is financially sound to do it.

He continued that even players like himself who did not reach the standards that Michael Essien attained in his career are not considered broke.

"How can a player who played for Real Madrid, Chelsea, and AC Milan be broke? Even I am not broke. If Essien was truly broke and needed money urgently, he would have taken a position on Otto Addo's coaching staff."

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with Francis Akwaffo on his take regarding Michael Essien's houses.

@bhadboititanbeat commented:

Honestly speaking, it’ll never be easy for Essien to go broke

@mr.B.678 indicated:

Essien is not broke biaaa

@AkwasiObibinii-ll6sq replied:

Y3n koraa y3 ny3 broke na Essian I like that Akwaf

Sammy Kuffour defends Essien

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour also denied claims that Michael Essien was financially unstable.

In a video, the former Bayern Munich player said Michael Essien is financially stable and needs to be protected from negative rumours by Ghanaians.

Sammy Kuffour advised Ghanaians to conduct proper investigations on issues like Michael Essien's before reporting them in the media.

