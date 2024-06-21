Sammy Kuffour has shared his opinion on the rumours of Michael Essien being broke after a court ordered the sale of his two mansions

Sammy Kuffour, in an interview, dismissed the reports that the former Black Stars midfielder is broke

He also criticised Ghanaians for having negative thoughts about successful people in Ghana

Former Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour has commented on his former teammate Michael Essien's rumoured financial troubles after a court ordered the sale of his two mansions.

Sammy Kuffour debunks rumours of Michael Essien being broke

In an interview with sports journalist Saddick Adams, Sammy Kuffour dismissed the reports that Michael Essien is broke.

According to the former Bayern Munich player, Michael Essien is financially stable and needs to be protected by Ghanaians from negative rumours.

He said:

"I think we need to protect our own. We are a country that always wants to suppress people. I know Michael Essien very well. People have no idea about the enormous wealth he has."

Sammy Kuffour advised Ghanaians to conduct proper investigations on issues like Michael Essien's before reporting them in the media.

He said:

"I had calls from people about Essien's issue. We need to do proper investigations before we comment when this news pops up. Essien has a family and loved ones. We need to respect them."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sammy Kuffour's comments about Michael Essien's rumoured financial woes

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

@emmanuelkumih93 wrote:

"Great submission from the Legend. Well done, Sir."

@asianoaharkaah5670 wrote:

"The grey hair on your head is not by chance. Wisdom at its best ❤❤. Champion Tuga."

@nkmensah8525 wrote:

"Unfortunately, our media thrives on negativity.. Ghana, Ghana‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

@johnnykage7110 wrote:

"A Ghanaian Journalist who takes less than 2000 cedis is saying/publishing Essien Broke with millions in his account and properties. I think the Ghanaian journalists must be schooled again."

@frederickappiah9015 wrote:

"Where in Ghana do we have 20 and 30 million dollars mansion. Do you people know what that money can do? Thank you Sammy."

@sixty6studiostvsa670 commented:

"Ghanaians don't know what Michael is having go to Dubai and come to south Africa and see things for yourself."

More details about the sale of Michael Essien's houses drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams provided details regarding the sale of properties owned by former Black Stars player Michael Essien.

According to him, Essien owns more houses in Europe, and the ones in question are no longer in Michael Essien's custody but his wife's.

He clarified that Michael Essien acquired those houses through mortgages, and the properties were seized because he could not keep up with the associated costs.

