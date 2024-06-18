Michael Essien: Court Orders The Sale Of Mansions Belonging To Former Black Stars Player
- Two of former Ghanaian player Michael Essien's houses in Accra are set to be put on the market for sale
- This comes after the commercial division of a Ghanaian High Court ordered the sale on June 12
- The report shared by the Daily Guide has sparked rumours about the state of the beloved football star after his retirement
Ghanaian football veteran Michael Essien is set to lose two of his mansions at East Legon and Trassaco.
The Daily Guide reported that the commercial division of a Ghanaian High Court ordered for the mansions to be put up for auction.
The report has sparked a frenzy online as fans express their concerns about the beloved Ghanaian Chelsea star.
Details about Michael Essien's property sales drop
Michael Essien has yet to respond to the report about his mansions going on sale, as rumours about the former Chelsea superstar spread online.
However, a new article by ModernGhana claimed that Essien had faced crucial challenges in his business and investment ventures after his retirement from international football in 2018.
The article established that financial pressures have influenced the sale of his properties in East Legon and Trassco, one of which is valued between $20 and 30 million.
Fans react to Michael Essien's situation
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the report about Michael Essien's houses.
cmcslip noted:
Smells like divorce …. Don’t marry champs… these 304‘s will drain all your sweats
benza_dk remarked:
Ahh I still don’t understand ooo…The selling of the mansions is of his will or not .
youngprince.22 wrote:
Don't marry white women kings, how many times will it happen and y'all will learn?
xenderrackonal said:
And why will his mansions be sold !! Reason
yekini_90 added:
I see why my childhood friend has lost the love for his country Ghana .
Michael Essien teaches how to polish football boots
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien had shared tips on polishing football boots in a new Instagram video.
The football legend and former Ghana Black Stars player looked sporty in a long-sleeve kit and matching trousers as he opened up about the hustle of polishing shoes back in his era.
