Nana Ama McBrown, in a video which showed how she gets ready for her McBrown Showtime show on Onua TV, was seen without makeup or a wig

In the behind the scenes video, the actress was seen in her raw and natural state as she carefreely ate a plate of Yam and kontomire stew

The beautiful video showed fans how the actress prepares for her show and what happens behind closed doors

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown has been making headlines after a behind-the-scenes video of her preparation for her show, "McBrown Showtime" on Onua TV, went viral. In the video, McBrown is seen without makeup or a wig, showcasing her natural beauty and enjoying a plate of yam and kontomire stew.

Nana Ama McBrown Rocks No Makeup Look Photo Source: McBrown TV

Source: Youtube

The video, released ahead of the popular show, gave fans a rare glimpse into the actress's preparation process and revealed a different side to the typically glammed-up celebrity. The footage has garnered widespread praise and attention, with many commending McBrown's authenticity and bravery in showcasing her natural beauty.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the video, with some calling McBrown's look stunning and refreshing. Others have praised the actress for being a role model for young girls, demonstrating that beauty comes in all shapes and forms.

McBrown wins the admiration of social media users

LadyDelightful commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Beautiful queen ..thanks for sharing behind the scenes… ❤❤❤just love you Nana. Your beauty is refreshing

Samuel Kporsu reacted:

Wow i cant love u less. Brimmmmm for life. Pls when are u going to do prepare ur vegetable groundnut soup.

Obapa Charlotte wrote:

Aww nana I go mad when ever I heard people insulting such a great woman like you but don’t worry God almighty will continue bless you and your family more and more

Nana Ama McBrown Looks Gorgeous In A Corseted Kente And Stylish African Print And Seude Suit

In another story, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown confirmed her status as a top style icon after rocking beautiful outfits to shoot a teaser video for her program.

The eloquent and talented television personality rocked custom-made kente ensembles in the trending video.

The former host of the United Showbiz program wore expensive frontal hairstyles to match her look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh