Essien: Video Of Retired Player In A Happy Mood Amid Ruling For Houses To Be Auctioned Evokes Joy
- A recent video of Michael Essien after a court ruled that his two houses should be auctioned has gone viral
- The former Chelsea player, in the video, looked very happy as he and his former teammate answered the trivia quiz
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have expressed joy on seeing the retired footballer
Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien is in good spirits despite the news that two of his houses in Accra have been put up for auction.
The High Court (Commercial Division) ruled on June 12, 2024, that properties in the name of Essien, located at Stephen Quarshie Crescent, East Legon, House Number 9, and House Number 204/205, Trassaco (Phase 2) Adjiringano were to be auctioned.
The video, posted on the TikTok page of @espnuk after the High Court's ruling, showed that the former Chelsea midfielder had not been affected by the court's decision, as he appeared very happy.
The 41-year-old, standing alongside his former Chelsea teammate Joe Cole, was asked to name footballers whose attributes made them unique.
Essien, who was full smiles, gave his preferences regarding players he believed had special qualities during their time.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 37 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video were happy to see Michael Essien with some reminiscing about his playing days.
Glad he is not bothered and looks happy
Bizito indicated:
No one is talking about Essien hairstyle
i dont no why i always smile when i see essien
Champion Tospino added:
work rate Essien strength Drogba
Michael Essien advises young players
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Essien has advised young footballers aspiring to fulfil their career dreams.
Essien, currently coaching at FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, had a mentoring section for some up-and-coming footballers courtesy of Right to Dream Academy.
The former Chelsea midfielder urged the young players to be mindful of their behaviour, especially after becoming very famous.
