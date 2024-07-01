IShowSpeed, in a video, revealed he was open to visiting Ghana after a fan told him that Ghana is one of the safest countries in Africa

The popular streamer was stunned to hear that about Ghana and went on to announce that he would soon be doing an African tour

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were elated that Speed was interested in visiting Ghana and shared more interesting details about the country

Popular internet streamer IShowSpeed has revealed in a video that he is open to visiting Ghana. This announcement came after a fan informed him that Ghana is one of the safest countries in Africa. The information seemed to surprise the streamer, who expressed his interest and excitement about the prospect of visiting the country.

Popular internet streamer IShowSpeed Photo Source: ishowspeed

Source: Instagram

The video went viral, with many of IShowSpeed's fans, especially those from Ghana, flocking to the comments section. They expressed their delight at the streamer's interest in visiting the country and took the opportunity to share more facts about Ghana.

Following this, IShowSpeed went on to announce his plans for an upcoming African tour. He hinted that he would soon be visiting multiple countries across the continent, with Ghana likely to be one of the main destinations.

IShowSpeed excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Bobelinking_14 ✅ said:

Ishowspeed come to Manhyia palace at the our KING’S HOME KUMASI

laila_c55557 wrote:

Ghana is the most peaceful country in Africa.

Kwaku Mike reacted:

The only country you won’t get any issues with anyone. Freedom and justices

Arizona Mbagwu wrote:

Am a Nigerian staying in Ghana I will tell u GH is the best country in Africa God bless Ghana.

ilyasofficial84 reacted:

Just come to Ghana n visit Ashaiman

Kai Cenat's time in Ghana

In another story, Kai Cenat arrived in Ghana some months ago, and he was given a warm welcome at the airport by Nadia Adongo Fynn and other content creators.

The famous streamer was given a beautiful cultural display by a group of Adowa dancers who put a broad smile on his face.

Kai Centa previously visited Nigeria, where he hung out with Davido, Shanks, and other Nigerian celebrities, and he has now made a pitstop in Ghana.

