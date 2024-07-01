A video of a Pakistani bus driver in the UK showing traits of his Ghanian side has popped up online

The driver stunned fans when he decided to interact with a Ghanian using the popular dialect Twi

Fans were impressed to discover that he had never been to the country as they shared their admiration for him

A UK-based Pakistani driver has gained significant traction in Ghana after a video of him surfaced online.

In the video, the driver fluently expressed himself in the Twi dialect as he interacted with his new Ghanaian friend.

The video caught the attention of numerous Ghanaians, who thronged the comment section to share their admiration.

Speaking to Caleb Nii Boye, a TV3 journalist who was in the UK to report on Afronita and Abigail's Britain's Got Talent stint, the driver, who gave his name as Moh, explained that he was married to a Pakistani woman.

Despite never staying in Ghana, Moh disclosed that he had a few Ghanaian friends who helped him sharpen his Twi speaking skills.

The bus driver was fluent enough to share a joke about the number of girlfriends he had and how his wife would react if she discovered his hidden secret.

In a recent video, GTV's morning show team shared the story of Moh and how he is fast becoming an online sensation.

Fans react to the UK-based Pakistani

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the conversation between the Twi-speaking Pakistani-based driver.

Adepa said:

he is funny,he didn't understand what he was saying I think about the mpenafo)

Oswel Leto wrote:

So how come he’s never been to Ghana before buh he understands twi and speaks twi as well

yaa noted:

He’s definitely lived in places where Ghanaians are dominated like Birmingham, Brixton etc

Portablebene remarked:

Bus number , I will intentionally board this bus

Roselyn Nuertey added:

Wow initially I thought he was married to a Ghanaian woman but I now know so who taught him twi

