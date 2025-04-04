Destiny Ahamefula, the young girl who featured in Melcom's popular advert with ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has dropped a new video of herself

The young lady who was a little girl when she was featured in the advert looked all grown up as she rocked a black-coloured wig and a scared

Destiny looked adorable in the shiny wig and rocked wine sleepwear, and in the comments section of the footage, many people praised her beauty

Destiny Ahamefula, the young girl who starred in Melcom’s popular TV advert with former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has shared a new video of herself on TikTok.

The video showed her looking all grown up and stylish, many years after the advert made her popular.

In the video, Destiny rocked a shiny black synthetic wig and wine-coloured sleepwear. She looked gorgeous as she looked inside the camera, with many people praising her beauty in the comments section of her post.

Her transformation from a little girl to a young lady has impressed many fans who remember her from the advert.

Destiny first became known when she was featured in a Melcom commercial that gained massive attention across Ghana.

In the advert, she was at one of Melcom's big shopping malls, looking at televisions. Asamoah Gyan, who had just entered the store, saw her and noticed she was wearing a shirt with his name and jersey number printed on it.

He smiled and tried to introduce himself to her, but Destiny did not believe he was the real Asamoah Gyan.

To convince her, he juggled the Jabulani football from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, showing his skill. Still, she did not believe him and brushed it off.

Gyan, looking frustrated, continued with his shopping and left the store. It was only after paparazzi gathered around him outside that the young girl realised he had been telling the truth. But by the time she realised, his car had already driven off.

The advert was meant to show that everyone, including celebrities, could shop at Melcom. But what stood out the most was Destiny’s acting skills at such a young age and how she handled the role. The advert was heavily shown on popular TV stations across the country.

Girl from Melcom advert gets praised

PRINCESS 👑 PALMA teased:

"But I’m Asamoa Gyan😫."

Scucci Taylor teased:

"I’m Asamoah Gyan…….No😂."

Rich Hommie commented:

"Wow, you are look amazing."

