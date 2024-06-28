Lil Win has begun working on his first project after the gory accident which took the life of a three-year-old boy

The actor shared a video of his recording session with Kweku Flick while on his sick bed recovering from his injuries

The video of the two artistes performing their new song has sparked mixed reactions online

On June 27, Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win appeared for his second court appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

This comes after the musician was involved in a terrifying road crash accident which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy sitting in the front seat of his father's car.

Lil Win's first project after the gory accident has caused a stir online as fans throng the comments with mixed reactions.

Lil Win Photo source: Facebook/LilWin

Source: Facebook

Lil Win records from hospital

On May 25, when Lil Win's accident happened, the actor ignored his woes to attend his widely talked-about movie premiere in Kumasi.

Since then, the entertainer has made all public appearances in stitches, suggesting that he is still recovering from his injuries.

In a video shared online, the actor was seen on his sick bed, creating the new song with Kweku Flick.

While some fans were excited to see the actor bounce back on his feet, others couldn't hide their disappointment about the implication of releasing the upcoming music as the family of the three-year-old accident victim continues to mourn their loss.

Fans react to Lil Win's upcoming song

YEN.comgh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's upcoming song with Kweku Flick.

amotia_kelvyn said:

They hate you k3k3 cus u are more than them , ADOM NYAME NTI WUN WU KOJO ❤

mr_parkus wrote:

We dey play too much for this country ooo

kingremz_getdoe commented:

He’s faking it.. how can he gets up and sing and pretend after lol

Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana earns nomination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie had been nominated by the Nollywood Film Festival award scheme in Germany.

In addition, the actor received an invitation to screen the controversial movie in Germany this August.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh