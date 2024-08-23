Nana Ama McBrown has expressed interest in having another child despite now being 47 years old

The actress said by age 50, she wants to have a second child in addition to her daughter, Baby Maxin

McBrown said she would try every avenue possible to realise her dream, including surrogacy

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has expressed her desire to have a second child by the time she turns 50.

In an interview on GH One’s Star Chat segment with media personality Bola Ray, the 47-year-old actress shared her intention to expand her family.

Nana Ama McBrown says she is planning on having a second child to join her daughter, Baby Maxin. Photo source: iamamamcbrown

McBrown, who is already a mother to Baby Maxin, stated that she wants her daughter to have a sibling. She said:

"I want to have another baby. I have not started for it yet. I really want to have another child. You know, after 50, I want to have another baby running around my house."

McBrown is open to surrogacy

The actress emphasised her commitment to achieving child-bearing goals, even if it requires exploring various options.

McBrown mentioned that she planned to consult with doctors to determine the best course of action and is prepared to pursue surrogacy if necessary.

"I am a family person, and Baby Maxin must have a brother or a sister to play with. I will speak with my doctors, and if they say I can not, I will go for surrogacy," she said.

The actress said she was not going to let go of her dream easily, especially now that modern medicine has advanced.

Touching on the concern that she might leave behind her kids at a young age when her time was due on earth, the actress said that idea was still not going to stop her dream.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks on acting journey

Nana Ama McBrown has achieved a lot in her illustrious career, but it did not come easily.

In the interview, she shared the story behind her rise in the industry to finding her stardom.

