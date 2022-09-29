Tracey Boakye has captured the attention of social media users once again with her opulent lifestyle after she shared a video of herself living lavishly

The actress was in a room filled with expensive bags and shoes as she excitedly threw around numerous dollar notes

The actress, who loves to show off her wealth got many peeps gushing over her while others noticed something peculiar about the money she was flaunting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tracey Boakye has got many folks green with envy after she shared a video of her lavish living.

The actress was in a room filled with expensive shoes and bags while she held on to a bundle of cash. The excited actress danced and splashed the cash around the room.

Tracey Boakye showing off cash Source: Tracey Bokye's TikTok

Source: UGC

At first glance, the money looked like it was predominantly 100 dollar notes, but the sharp eyes of prying netizens noticed the actress had mixed 100 cedi notes with the dollar notes.

Some felt she had intentionally mixed up the cedi notes with the dollar notes to make it look plenty. Others however found nothing wrong with it and admired the actresses' luxury lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Tracey had some of the most expensive designer brands in her collection of shoes and bags. Tracey Boakye, who started from the bottom and got to the top with the help of Kumawood, is living the life of a superstar.

Her toil in the movie industry seems to have paid off greatly as she lives life to the fullest.

Social Media Users React To Tracey Boakye Flaunting Cash

JusticeAsare32 noticed that:

not all be Dollars

lindayaadwomor also wrote:

Eeeeeei I also saw it oo...Gh100 notes mmmmmm

a_maamesarpong also commented:

Am I the only 1 seeing the Ghana dollar ? Eiiii unnecessary pressure paaa nie

Doreen Dowuona was impressed:

iv lost count...too much money p

Tracey Boakye Becomes First GH Celeb To Unbox Brand New iPhone 14 Pro Max, Flaunts It In Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that celebrated Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye showed the world her brand new iPhone 14 Pro Max, which adds up to the many phones she owns.

In the video, she unboxed two iPhones with so much excitement as she displayed their functions as well as proof that she got an original iPhone.

Many ardent followers of the actress have hailed her for being able to afford the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with many others begging for her to give out her iPhone 13 series.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh