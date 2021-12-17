Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her darling daughter

The movie star shared photos of the celebrant who happens to be her carbon copy and expressed how blessed she is to be her mother

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to the comment section with birthday wishes for her beloved daughter

Popular Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo, is celebrating the birthday of her daughter today December 17 and has shared the good news on social media.

Ozokwo shared gorgeous photos of her daughter, who happens to be a spitting image of her, just younger, and gushed over her.

Patience Ozokwo and daughter could pass for twins Photo credit: @patienceozokwo

Patience Ozokwo celebrates baby girl

The actress revealed that it is an honour to have birthed the young lady who is a blessing from God.

"Chiom Chiom, Nneude Nwaokwor, Oyiri nne nye, Omauma asa ahu. My blessing from God. I am grateful to God for you. It's an honour to be your mother. Happy birthday to you my darling. I have prayed my prayers for you in secret."

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues send in birthday wishes

maryremmynjoku:

"Mummy's twinny."

dakoreea:

"God bless your beautiful daughter, Happy birthday."

daveogbeni:

"Happy Birthday dear."

dorisariole:

"Happy birthday to your wonderful daughter. Grace and favour upon her always."

toosweetannangh:

"Photocopy of you Mama and Happy Birthday to her."

thetimo:

"Happy happy birthday mummy’s twin woooooow!! God’s blessings dear."

sambasaofficial:

"So Beautiful..Happy Birthday, More Life and More Blessings."

officialngoziezeonu:

"Happy birthday her mothers flashback. God bless your new age."

georginaibeh:

"Carbon copy ooo, happy birthday to your beautiful daughter mama."

successful_berry:

"Haha no one is dragging her mother with her oo."

nelsonfashion77:

"Happy birthday sis. many more years in return, in good health and more wealth."

Source: Yen.com.gh