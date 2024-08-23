Nana Ama McBrown shared the story behind her rise as an actress and how she did not have the cash to pay for her registration to be a movie star

The actress mentioned that she was scheduled to audition for a role in a Miracle Film production, but the opportunity did not materialise

She also shared how much of a novice she was when she burst onto the scene and had to learn on the job

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat, opened up about the challenges she faced at the start of her acting career.

McBrown, who is now a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, shared how she struggled to pay for her registration to join an audition by Miracle Films she heard about on the radio.

She said that without the necessary funds, her dream seemed out of reach until some Miracle Films members noticed her and allowed her to register despite her financial difficulties.

McBrown also disclosed that the audition for the role did not materialise. She said during the audition, the production team needed a costumier, a job no one wanted to take due to its demanding nature.

The actress said she recognised the chance to be on set and volunteered for the role. She added that although new to the industry and inexperienced, she used the opportunity to learn and grow and was able to glean a lot from Samuel Nyamekye, the CEO of Miracle Films.

McBrown said that over time, her dedication and hard work have helped her become who she is today. The actress has since directed eight movies and produced over five films, establishing herself as a significant figure in Ghanaian cinema.

Nana Ama McBrown's ordeal with her surgery

Nana Ama McBrown's story has been a rough one; even as an established star, she has faced many challenges.

YEN.com.gh published that in the same interview, she described how fracturing her arm in an accident brought her a lot of pain.

McBrown said she had surgery on her arm on numerous occasions and some artificial implements in her arm that keep it together.

