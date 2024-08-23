Nana Ama McBrown has shared what her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Okyeame Kwame is like and how they relate with each other

The actress shared that she had nothing to lose by talking to him, adding that she still talks to her first boyfriend as well

The musician and the actress dated years ago when they were quite young, and according to her lack of maturity, ended the relationship

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, in an interview with Bola Ray on Star Chat, shared insights into her current relationship with her former boyfriend, musician Okyeame Kwame.

Nana Ama McBrown details how their relationship with Okyeame Kwame ended in an interview with Bola Ray. Photo source: okyeamekwame, iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Despite their past romance, McBrown disclosed that their bond remains positive and intact. She added that this was also the case for her first boyfriend. She said:

"My first relationship was with a businessman from Magzine; even now, when he sees me, we still talk. Okyeame Kwame, even now, when he sees me, we still talk. When he meets me and needs something from me, I will give it to him."

How McBrown and Okyeame Kwame broke up

The actress and the Rap Dacta dated years ago when they were younger. Reflecting on their breakup, McBrown noted that their lack of maturity at the time was a key factor. She explained that both were inexperienced and did not fully understand how to manage their relationship, leading to its end.

"Our relationship did not work out at the time because of a lack of maturity and childishness. We both did not know what we were doing." she added

McBrown says she and the rapper still communicate whenever they meet because it would not take anything from her. She also said that if Okyeame Kwame needs assistance, she is always willing to help him.

McBrown advises youth on marriage

McBrown learnt a big lesson from her relationship with Okyeame Kwame and has advised the youth on the importance of maturing first before getting into a committed relationship.

In a story published by YEN.com.gh, the actress advised women to get married after the age of 35 years and men after 40.

Her comments have started a discourse on social media as Ghanaians debate her opinion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh