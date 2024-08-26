Dancegod Llyod, in an interview, spoke about his exploits as a footballer before he became a dancer

The dancer said that he and Black Stars vice-captain Thomas Partey were teammates before the latter became a professional footballer

Dancegod Llyod explained that he was set to become a professional footballer before transitioning to becoming a dancer

Ghanaian dancer Laud Anoo Konadu, popularly known as Dancegod Llyod, opened up about his childhood and relationship with footballer Thomas Partey.

Dancegod Llyod recounts his football past

In an exclusive interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, Dancegod Llyod shared details about football exploits at the amateur level and his journey to becoming a professional dancer.

The former DWP Academy member stated that he initially planned to become a footballer before he transitioned to the world of dancing.

He said:

"I cannot control my path. Sometimes, you want to do certain things, but that is not what God wants for you. That was not what God wanted for me. Till now, I question myself when I see the colleagues I used to play with."

Dancegod Llyod also noted that he was a teammate of Arsenal FC’s midfielder Thomas Partey and former Ghana youth international Moses Odjer, while growing up as an aspiring footballer in Ashaiman.

The dancer explained that he had the passion and talent for football but had to quit and become a dancer. According to him, he was an excellent and talented footballer who made a name for himself on the field.

Dancegod Llyod added that he would have reached the top level of world football if he had pursued his passion for football.

He said:

"I used to play with Thomas Partey and Moses Odjer. I have a lot of friends who know me really well and testify that I was really good but because I had to drop it and follow dance. It was very weird, very funny but it had to happen."

Watch the video below:

Dancegod Llyod Takes Agadoo to Ashaiman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Llyod took Agadoo, dancer Danny GFC and other Ghanaian dancers to Ashaiman to visit his alma mater, Solidarity International School.

The dancer shared some moments from interacting with the students on social media.

