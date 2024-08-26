Big Paradise, a former employee at the Kwadwo Sheldon Studios (KSS), has opened up about the reasons he left the organisation

He acknowledged in a video that there was a rift between him and his former boss, which necessitated his departure

Netizens who saw the post on social media greeted his explanation with mixed reactions in the comment section

Big Paradise, a former employee at Kwadwo Sheldon Studios, has opened up on why he left the organisation. In a YouTube video, the young man satisfied the curiosity of many who had longed to hear the story behind his exit.

Big Paradise categorically stated that he was not dismissed from his job; however, a rift between himself and his boss caused his exit.

Kwadwo Sheldon's former employee, Big Paradise, speaks on why he left KSS studios. Image source: Kwadwo Sheldon Studios.

Source: Youtube

Big Paradise had six-month contract with KSS

Big Paradise said in the video that he started working at KSS on a six-month contract after some of his work impressed Kwadwo Sheldon and his team. He was featured on most of their podcasts as an entertainment pundit.

Life was okay until they shot one of their podcast editions about Ghanaian dancer Afronita's request to the government. He felt the request was not necessary during the period. However, his co-host Scanty shared a different opinion, resulting in a heated podcast debate.

Watch the video below:

Heated debate on Afronita's request to government

According to Big Paradise, Kwadwo Sheldon was out of town when they had this debate. He added that he became very loud on the show, and when Kwadwo Sheldon returned to Ghana, it was reported to him that he had disrespected Scanty on the show. Big Paradise said Sheldon's attitude towards him had changed since then.

He also clarified matters regarding his colleague, Elikem, stating that his friend backstabbed him by sharing content they had agreed to work on with Kwadwo Sheldon without informing him.

He noted that these are some of the reasons why he left KSS after his six-month contract expired.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Big Paradise's comments

Fans of Big Paradise who thronged the comment section expressed their views about his explanation.

@Expensive-op6pn wrote:

"Aggressiveness isn’t same as disrespect. Your temperament requires that you work alone so this is better for you."

@nutmegnations wrote:

"Paradise please after this we don't want you to beef Sheldon again we want you to create a competition for yourself and forget about Kwadwo Sheldon."

@HeadlessYouTuber wrote:

"The intro deɛ more than Hollywood ."

@prudent9501 wrote:

"Paradise, MATTERS DEY!! should be a content on this platform bro."

Sheldon drops more details on NDC saga

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon opened up about how much the NDC was willing to pay if he had agreed to ask the party's questions.

Netizens who saw the video were taken aback and took to the comment section to express their views.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh