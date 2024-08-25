Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has opened his goal-scoring account for Arsenal this season

The Black Stars deputy captain starred for the Gunners in their away victory over Aston Villa

Arsenal kept their winning start to the campaign with a hard-fought victory at the Villa Park

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has expressed delight after scoring in Arsenal's victory over Aston Villa on matchday 2 of the English Premier League.

The Gunners maintained their hundred percent start to the season with an important victory on the road.

Having laboured for most part of the game, the visitors broke the deadlock through second-half substitute Leandro Trossard.

Thomas Partey celebrates after scoring in the game against Aston Villa in the Premier League. Photo: Shaun Botterill.

Partey added a decisive second with a powerful strike from outside the box to ensure Arsenal returned to London with all three points.

After the game, an excited Partey posted on social media: "Win, win, win."

The Gunners, who have been close twice in the past two season are hoping to end their two decades Premier League drought by beating Manchester City to the title this season.

However, Mikel Arteta will have to keep the Ghanaian fit throughout the campaign to have a chance of winning the league. Partey's presence in the team has been key to their success in recent times despite his injury problems.

He will be expected to join the Black Stars squad for the AFCON qualifiers in September.

Partey nets first goal of the season

The 31-year-old rarely scores goals but when he does it is a spectacular. The former Atletico Madrid star latched onto a fine pass from Bukayo Saka to register his first of the season.

Partey has featured in both league matches for Arsenal and play play a pivotal role in Arteta's campaign, having made the midfield position his own.

Last season, Partey made 14 Premier League appearances without scoring but had three in the 2022/23 campaign, per Transfermarkt.

