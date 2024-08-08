Dancegod Lloyd Takes Agadoo To Ashaiman For A Visit To His Alma Mater
- Dancegod Lloyd recently stormed his Alma Mater with his crew and new Afro-dance sensation Agadoo
- The students were thrilled to see the dancer and his entourage, who took turns showcasing their Afro-dance skills
- Agadoo and Dancegod Lloyd had a face-off, exciting the students and fans online
Ghanaian choreographer Dancegod Lloyd, raised in Ashaiman, is a proud alumnus of the Solidarity International School.
The dancer credited as one of the brains behind the resurgence of Ghana's dance industry grew up experimenting with several passions, including dance and football, which made him popular in school.
He recently went back to the school with his cronies to inspire and entertain his fans.
Dancegod Lloyd faces Agadoo
Dancegod Lloyd proudly embarked on his trip with a host of the young dancers whom he mentored and trained after his exit from the DWP Academy.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Allo Danny, who recently changed his name to Danny GFC, and TikTok star Agadoo were part of Dancegod Lloyd's entourage.
Dancegod Lloyd shared his best moments from his interaction with the students on social media.
In the video Dancegod Lloyd posted, he is seen locked in a hilarious facial expression battle with Agadoo.
Ghanaians hail Dancegod Lloyd's exploits
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dancegod Lloyd's visit to his alma mater in Ashaiman.
kojoslim_016 said:
Ashaiman boy now turn international boy DGL to the world 🌎 ❤️🔥
simply_set wrote:
Adey kai wey back Solidarity na u dey culture group inside and school team🔥
p.blo7 noted:
Chale I never know sey you go solidarity too. You for visit Leeds school too. They miss you
kwartengjusteegmail.co7 remarked:
Nothing sweet pass than the ending lol 😂
sirharrison3commented:
Your spexs dey make you dey behave like Steve wonder
kukua_brown added:
Ashaiman super star 🙌🔥
Dancegod LLoyd flies his proteges abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd had flown out of the country with his mentees Maame Yaa Wells and Allo Danny, now known as Danny GFC.
He performed with them at this year's Oyofe Festival in Barcelona, which also platformed other viral stars from Ghana, including Championrolie and Afronita.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh