Efia Odo has explained what led to her leaving behind her job as a show host at Kwese TV, a role she began way back in 2018

The socialite and actress explained that she left the role to focus on an ambassadorial gig she had with a wine shop, South African Wines

She brought this up while addressing her misunderstanding with Eats Avenue, relating her leaving her job at Kwese TV to focus on the wine shop gig to how dedicated she was

Popular Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has explained the reasons behind her departure from her role as a talk show host at Kwese TV, a job she took on in 2018.

Efia Odo shares the reason behind her exit from Kwese TV in a Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast episode. Photo source: efia_odo

She shared that she left the position to focus on an ambassadorial deal with South African Wines, a deal which eventually went sour. Efia Odo shared these details while discussing her recent fallout with Eats Avenue, a restaurant she claimed she co-owned.

Speaking on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast, Efia Odo explained that she left Kwese TV to fully commit to the wine ambassadorial role. She said her dedication to her new position showed how serious she was about her professional commitments.

Efia Odo also provided background on her involvement with Eats Avenue. She explained that she became friends with Kwabena Sarpong and later partnered with him to open the restaurant.

Efia Odo said she left the restaurant after rumours circulated about her relationship with Mr Sarpong. She noted that some individuals falsely claimed she was romantically involved with him, which caused her to step away from the business.

Efia Odo sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nhaar__Berry said:

"I know she’s a good girl that’s why she’s always my mentor."

Igborotunde commented:

"Afia Odo is a good girl trust me."

masterderrick_ said:

"She stopped her tv show at kwesetv because of the wine shop."

Efia Odo on her Eats Avenue tweet

Efia Odo addressed her saga with Eats Avenue even more, addressing a tweet she made about them.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Efia Odo explained why she made a controversial post about the institution.

The socialite admitted that the statement was made out of emotions and apologised for doing that.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

