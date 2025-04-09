Nana Baffour, in a video, shared a new update on the ongoing efforts to raise significant funds for social media sensation Albert Ofosu Nketia

The blogger expressed disappointment with Ghanaian content creators, stating that none of them had reached out to the young boy

Albert Ofosu Nketia's family shared the details of the various accounts where individuals could donate money to support them

Ghanaian content creator Nana Baffour has shared a new update on the ongoing efforts to raise significant funds for social media sensation Albert Ofosu Nketia.

In an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the blogger shared the motivation behind his decision to visit Albert Ofosu Nketia and solicit financial support from various creatives in Ghana and across the world for him and his family.

Nana Baffour expressed disappointment with Ghanaian content creators, stating that none of them had reached out to inquire about Albert Ofosu Nketia's well-being or recruit him for a skit or any other content.

He noted that they had also failed to provide financial assistance to the nine-year-old boy despite regularly using his viral video in most of their content. The blogger stated that only Nigerian content creators had reached out to try and support the young boy.

During the interview, Albert Ofosu's family, who were also present in the studio with the young boy, shared the details of the various accounts where individuals could donate money to support them.

Albert Ofosu Nketia recently resurfaced into the limelight after blogger Nana Baffour visited him and his grandmother at their residence in a town inside the Ashanti Region after several enquiries from many Ghanaians on social media.

The little boy became a viral social media sensation at seven years old after a video that showed him switch from crying to laughing in seconds emerged in 2023.

After the video went viral, the mother of the little kid, Madam Rosina, explained the context of the video. She claimed her little son began weeping uncontrollably after she served him plantain and stew instead of the yam meal he wanted her to cook for him on a Saturday.

During Nana Baffour's visit to Albert and his family's residence, he shared that the social media sensation was battling some health issues and was in dire need of financial assistance to undergo treatment.

Nana Baffour appealed to Ghanaians to donate money to help support Albert Ofosu Nketia and his grandmother to save them from their current predicament.

Following the blogger's visit to the little boy's home, a Nigerian content creator, Don Marvel TV, confirmed that he had been in touch with the boy's family and could indeed attest that the young boy was sick.

He pleaded with people, especially content creators in Nigeria, who contacted him earlier wanting to support Albert to come to the boy's aid during this difficult period.

Blogger confirms no donation from Nigerians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that blogger Nana Baffour confirmed that Albert Ofosu Nketia and his family had not received any donation from Nigerian content creators.

The blogger shared that Nigerian content creators had contacted him, but they had not sent any money.

Nana Baffour also responded to critics who accused him of using Albert Nketia's situation to get more engagements on social media.

