Efia Odo, on the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast, opened up about the circumstances that led to her exit from Eats Avenue

The socialite shared that fake dating rumours about her and the co-owner of Eats Avenue contributed to her exit from the restaurant

Efia Odo's comments about her exit from Eats Avenue triggered mixed reactions from social media users

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite and model Efia Odo has broken her silence on her recent controversial exit from Eats Avenue.

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo explains why she left her job at Eats Avenue restaurant. Photo source: @efia_odo

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo addresses Eats Avenue exit

On the Rants Bants and Confessions podcast with her co-hosts Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland, Efia Odo shared that she developed a friendship with the co-owner of Eats Avenue, Mr Kwabena Sarpong, in 2017 after meeting each other through a mutual friend.

She said that Mr Kwabena Sarpong, a real estate mogul, approached her with the idea of starting Eats Avenue after recognising her interest in cooking.

Efia Odo explained that after several discussions, she agreed to partner with the Ridge Condos CEO to set up the restaurant and become its co-owner.

The socialite noted that Mr Kwabena Sarpong gave her an apartment in the same building as the restaurant so that she could easily oversee the business's daily operations.

She said she was fully dedicated to the restaurant and involved in every department as a co-owner, shareholder, and manager until fake rumours behind the scenes forced her to leave.

Efia said that some naysayers and mischievous individuals created fake dating rumours between her and her business partner.

She noted that the rumours angered her because she greatly respected Mr Sarpong, whom she saw as an uncle, and never considered having an affair with him. The socialite said the fake rumours also affected some of her romantic relationships.

She said:

"Mr Sarpong started hearing the rumours about the whole fake relationship. We were very platonic and I saw him as an uncle but the rumours and hearsay were some of the factors that ended up to where we are now. That is why I had to take myself out of the equation physically with Eats Avenue and say that I am no longer affiliated with them because it was too much going on."

Efia Odo added that she felt hurt that people thought she was only involved in the business because of an affair with the co-owner and not because of her hard work and contributions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Efia Odo's comments

Efia Odo's comments triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Asem nu ay3 sensitive commented:

"This industry People use her for popularity, then they later tarnish her name. and even tag her with Ash.... is very sad."

Bosslady commented:

"Deep down she feels soo hurt 😔 very soon everyone is gonna see how hard working you are 🫶🫶🫶🫶 don’t give up."

pakaamos akli commented:

"She is lying."

Eugene Amankwaa135 commented:

"Believe her at your own risk 😂."

Tilly Brown commented:

"And she actually did well for that. Always posting on her Snapchat, promoting the restaurant."

Efia Odo speaks about her skimpy dresses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo said she stopped wearing skimpy and revealing dresses after interacting with God.

The socialite said that she was maturing and getting older and that it was normal for people to quit some old habits at such a point.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh