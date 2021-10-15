Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, forgot his script while shooting an advert with his mother

He was left confused and nervous but tried to smile through

Many people have praised Majesty for being smart and natural

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has got fans talking with a new video of him shooting an advert with his mother Michy.

Majesty at a point forgot his script and looked confused and nervous when he realised that his mother had a puzzled look on her face.

In the video, Michy is seen looking sad, prompting Majesty to ask what was wrong.

A collage of Majesty and his parents. The middle photo is a shot from the advert they were shooting. Photo credit: @michygh/Instagram

He then suggests that he has something that could cheer her up.

Majesty dashes off to bring a pack of biscuits to the mother, who collects it and starts acting excitedly.

When she asks him to take some of the biscuits, he responds no, explaining that Michy already gave him some to eat earlier.

Thereon, the look on Majesty’s face shows that he remembered he should not have said that, and perhaps he should have accepted the biscuit as part of the ad.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the video with some applauding Majesty for being natural.

Others believe that he acted so well and could land his first movie role soon.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

_madeinghana_: “Is not part of the script.”

jessicaosgh: “Lol. It's the nervous laugh for me... when he said 'you already gave me some.”

yanksonnajoa_: “He had to be a kid at the end he went off script.”

lord_adjeley: “He had just one assignment and he sold you out.”

tilly_hipsy: “okay I think my boy is ready for his first movie role! @michygh Make that call now.”

naya.niche: “Majesty don spoil it.”

official_bossbae: “Endorsement fall on you son.”

doris.hug: “That was not part of the script.”

myz_dayana: “the ending though.”

Majesty encourages Michy to be brave

Meanwhile, Majesty earlier warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with a video of him encouraging his mother, Michy, to be brave.

In that report by YEN.com.gh, the two were at the Legon Botanical Gardens for recreation.

Majesty and Michy are seen trying to use the Canopy Walk and he is to take the lead.

Social media users once again applauded Majesty for being so thoughtful.

