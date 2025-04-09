A video of a Ghanaian prophet speaking about the UEFA Champions League has got tongues wagging online

This comes after he opened up on a dream he had where a less fancied team caused an upset in the Champions League final

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophecy

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian prophet Paul Kusi Appiah aka Warrior Prophet has got tongues wagging following his comments regarding the ongoing UEFA Champions League.

Paul Kusi Appiah who rose to prominence in the 2024 elections for prophesying that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the elections has again opened up on which team could win the 2024/2025 Champions League trophy.

Ghanaian prophet who prophesied victory for Bawumia opens up on UCL final. Photo credit: @James Gill/Getty Images, @Prophet Kusi Appiah/YouTube

Source: UGC

Appearing as a guest on Ashh FM Sports show on April 8, 2025, Prophet Kusi Appiah joined the panellists in discussing the Champions League fixtures.

He disclosed that he had a dream where he was having a conversation about the Champions League final with the host of the programme.

In that dream, he complained that the final did not feature any big teams.

It was at that point that he disclosed that either Paris Saint Germain, Aston Villa or Inter Milan would cause an upset in the final.

He also lamented about the possibility of Real Madrid not making the final of the competition.

"Four days ago I had a dream where you had come to me, asking whether I would not watch the Champions League final. I responded saying I was not going to watch because that was the team that made it to the powerhouses. So you responded by saying that a Champions League where a big team fail to make the final. It meant that PSG, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, the team many people do not respect, one of which would cause an upset in the final."'

Players of the Arsenal team celebrate after scoring a goal. Photo credit: @Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Quizzed by the host if Arsenal would eliminate Real Madrid from the UEFA, Prophet Warrior could not give a definite answer but indicated that he did not want to make any pronouncement based on his affinity with Real Madrid but explained that his dreams often come true.

Arsenal defeated Real Madrid by three goals to nil to win the first leg.

Two goals from Declan Rice and a third from Mikel Merino were enough to give Arsenal a strong position heading into the second leg.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prophet Kusi's vision

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were sceptical about the vision of Prophet Kusi had about the competition. This is largely because his election prophecy failed to materialise.

Den commented:

"Same man prophesied Bawumia to win the election."

Rest In Peace NPP stated:

"From bawumia to win to football wonderful."

Oh, Akoma_Gh reacted:

"Kwasiato now de3 you dey talk about dreams not prophecy. Ash FM show know better they shouldn't entertain this bleach guy."

Kidi boasts of Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kidi opened up on his admiration for Arsenal ahead of the game between Arsenal and Real Madrid.

He took to X and posted a mirror selfie clad in Arsenal paraphernalia while singing his yet-to-be-released song, Cheat On Me.

The Lomo Lomo singer after the match posted a video of a member of Arsenal's technical team talking about how he values the club.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh