Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown danced with Akosua Agyapong on the set of United Showbiz on Saturday 27th August 2022

The adorable pair excited fans with their adorable dance steps as they moved their bodies to a Highlife tune playing in the background

The video made rounds on social media and got folks talking about Akosua Agyapong's never-ageing looks

Veteran Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, met another veteran on a thrilling episode of United Showbiz. Adane Best also featured on the show, alongside Bulldog, Mr Logic and Arnold.

Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong bonded on the show as they talked about life and Akosua's illustrious career.

They discussed other topics like the famous Chalewote Festival and how it can be made more appealing to attract tourists.

After all important topics were discussed and dissected, Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong took to the dancefloor to showcase their moves.

The pair excited Ghanaians as they put on their dancing shoes and wiggled their bodies to a highlife tune. It was all smiles and happiness at the UTV studios as other guests watched the two veterans dance.

Adane Best, one of the guests featured on the show, performed some of his most popular Highlife tunes as Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong danced.

Folks on social media who saw videos from the show were equally excited as the guests and reacted with interesting comments.

Social Media Reactions

partyessentials78 was impressed:

Her confidence alone

ea_mokaasegh wrote:

Akosua Agyapong is soo beautiful

chefizk also said:

Just look how Beautiful Akosua Agyapong looks with no enhancement!

Emmanuel Nyamekye was impressed:

Great performances, Vintage, nostalgic and many good stuff

Jennifer Konadu wrote:

I can understand why mcbrown is speechless and at the same time amazed with Akosua Agyapong’s dance. Her energy is very electrifying

