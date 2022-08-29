Nana Ama McBrown Dances On Set With Akosua Agyapong; Cute Video Leaves Fans Gushing
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown danced with Akosua Agyapong on the set of United Showbiz on Saturday 27th August 2022
- The adorable pair excited fans with their adorable dance steps as they moved their bodies to a Highlife tune playing in the background
- The video made rounds on social media and got folks talking about Akosua Agyapong's never-ageing looks
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Veteran Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, met another veteran on a thrilling episode of United Showbiz. Adane Best also featured on the show, alongside Bulldog, Mr Logic and Arnold.
Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong bonded on the show as they talked about life and Akosua's illustrious career.
They discussed other topics like the famous Chalewote Festival and how it can be made more appealing to attract tourists.
After all important topics were discussed and dissected, Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong took to the dancefloor to showcase their moves.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The pair excited Ghanaians as they put on their dancing shoes and wiggled their bodies to a highlife tune. It was all smiles and happiness at the UTV studios as other guests watched the two veterans dance.
Adane Best, one of the guests featured on the show, performed some of his most popular Highlife tunes as Nana Ama and Akosua Agyapong danced.
Folks on social media who saw videos from the show were equally excited as the guests and reacted with interesting comments.
Social Media Reactions
partyessentials78 was impressed:
Her confidence alone
ea_mokaasegh wrote:
Akosua Agyapong is soo beautiful
chefizk also said:
Just look how Beautiful Akosua Agyapong looks with no enhancement!
Emmanuel Nyamekye was impressed:
Great performances, Vintage, nostalgic and many good stuff
Jennifer Konadu wrote:
I can understand why mcbrown is speechless and at the same time amazed with Akosua Agyapong’s dance. Her energy is very electrifying
Tracey Boakye Throws Big Party For Her Son; Video Impresses Netizens
In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye threw a big party for her son Kweku Danso Yahaya on his birthday.
Kweku Danso turned 8 years old on the day and had lots of fun with his friends and family at his Spiderman-themed party.
Netizens who saw footage of his grand birthday party were impressed and wished him a happy birthday.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh