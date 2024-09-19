Efia Odo, on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, explained why she made a controversial tweet warning others to avoid Eats Avenue

The socialite admitted that her emotions pushed her to make the tweet, stating it was not meant to scare people away from the restaurant

Efia Odo's remarks about her controversial tweet amid the restaurant saga has triggered mixed reactions from many people on social media

Ghanaian socialite and model Efia Odo has addressed her controversial social media post about her former employer, Eats Avenue, after she left the restaurant.

Efia Odo addresses her controversial tweet

On the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast with her co-hosts Gisela Amponsah and Princess Ama Burland, Efia Odo expressed regrets at warning people against eating at the restaurant.

She explained that she made the controversial tweet because she was overcome with emotions after her employment at Eats Avenue was terminated.

"My ‘Eat at your own risk’ meant now I’m not there. Obviously, I moved with emotions. It is something I shouldn’t have tweeted. As you said, people who are going there because of me will now say, ‘Efia Odo says to eat at your own risk, what is she trying to say?’ Obviously, that is something I shouldn’t have done.”

Efia Odo acknowledged that her actions were 'childish'. She added that she made the tweet to inform people not to contact her if they had any issues with the restaurant and not to warn them not to eat there.

“Looking back at it now, it was very childish of me, but it was more like, ‘I am not there, and if anything happens, it’s your own risk. Let’s say you get the wrong order. Normally, people are coming to me in my DMs because I am doing a lot of the PR, so it was more of, ‘If you have problems, don’t come to me.’”

The socialite also denied rumours that the Eats Avenue co-owner witnessed her having an affair with rapper Medikal's manager at the restaurant.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Efia Odo's comments

Efia Odo's remarks about her controversial tweet triggered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Haqq commented:

"She has a good heart but when it comes to associating with people, she always gets it wrong."

lizandromonty commented:

"Hmmmm there's a missing piece. It doesn't make sense if you had to separate for a client's sake and your business partners. Why the tweet? No one would tweet such if that was really the reason.... CAP."

GfsGreenpea37 commented:

"Is she ok? So she’s a shareholder and she made that tweet??"

THE LONER commented:

"She wasn’t sacked.. she decided to quit I guess.. cus what she’s saying says a lot 😪."

johntwist14 commented:

"I feel she and the guy (owner) had a falling out at that time, now they've sorted things out, but she had already come out with release.. cos this no dey make sense😏."

Efia Odo addresses Eats Avenue exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo explained why she left her managerial role at Eats Avenue during a recent podcast episode.

She said some individuals created fake dating rumours between her and her business partner, which contributed to her exiting the restaurant.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

