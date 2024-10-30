A recent video of Madam Akua Donkor speaking about her health issues surfaced on social media after her passing

The late politician shared that she had been battling health issues for ten years and had difficulties walking sometimes

Madam Akua Donkor said that her running mate, Roman Fada, would take her place as her party's candidate if she died

The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, passed away on admission at the Ridge Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2024.

An old video of the late politician addressing concerns about her health before her demise has surfaced on social media.

Akua Donkor speaks about her health issues

In an interview with Zionfelix TV on October 12, 2024, Madam Akua Donkor shared that she had been battling health issues for over a decade and had difficulties walking sometimes.

She insisted that despite her health challenges, she could still carry out her daily activities and govern the country if she were elected president.

She said:

"I have been having problems with my health for ten years now but I am still here."

Madam Akua Donkor noted that she had already made plans for her running mate, Roman Fada, to take her place as the flagbearer and candidate for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7.

She said:

"My running mate will take over from me if I die."

The late leader of the Ghana Freedom Party also rebuked her detractors, who claimed she had no chance of becoming the president and was wasting her finances.

Akua Donkor's video stirs reactions

The video of Akua Donkor speaking about her health issues before her death garnered sympathy from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered the comments below:

Underkwame commented:

"She was like, even if I die, my vice will continue for me. We all should add death to our plans. This is so sad😢."

jamesadjapong commented:

"Hmmm, she made her mark with resilience and poise."

lagoon_workx commented:

"She was full of wisdom. May her soul RIP."

aduseesther commented:

"Ohhh, Maame Akua, RIP. God be with you mama 😢😢😢."

iam_fadi3 commented:

"You can see clearly that she wasn’t healthy all these years."

Lil Win pays tribute to Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win paid tribute to Madam Akua Donkor after her demise.

The Kumawood actor also questioned whether Akua Donkor's family would financially sponsor her running mate, Roman Fada, to take her place as the new flagbearer and candidate for the upcoming elections.

