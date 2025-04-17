Kwame Lighter, the viral Kumasi-based phone repairer, is setting up a new shop in Kumasi Kronum, and a video of the shop's interior being done has gone viral

In the video, Lighter looked on as two artisans fixed shelves and cabinets in the new shop, as well as other necessary furnishings

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the young man's business expand and expressed interest in taking their devices to him for repairs

Viral Kumasi-based phone repairer Kwame Lighter is opening a new shop in Kronum. A video showing the inside of the shop as it was being set up has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 27-year-old stood and watched while two artisans fixed shelves and cabinets. The space is also being fitted with other furniture and equipment needed for his work.

Many Ghanaians have shared their excitement about the new shop. Some said they were ready to take their phones to him for repairs when the place opens. Others praised him for taking a big step forward in his business.

The new shop comes shortly after Kwame Lighter met with the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George. The meeting took place on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in the minister's office in Accra.

The minister said he first saw a video of Kwame Lighter online but did not pay much attention. Later, several people, including popular figures and ordinary Ghanaians, told him about the young man’s talent. While in Rwanda for an AI summit, he said he decided to watch the video again and was impressed.

He contacted the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, who helped him reach Kwame Lighter. A plane ticket was arranged for the young repairer to fly to Accra. During their meeting, the minister said he was surprised to learn that Kwame Lighter was not a teenager but a grown man with years of experience.

Kwame Lighter told the minister that he has trained many young people in phone repair. The minister said the young man was a good example of the kind of local talent that needs support.

He also mentioned that his ministry was working on ways to help young people like Kwame Lighter grow their businesses and learn more skills.

Kwame Lighter's new shop excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Noway fixes Mobile Phones said:

"Wanna be like you @Lighter Fixes Apple."

Danny K wrote:

"Glory be to God for his mercy on us, congratulations to him."

Etsey Nyamadi said:

"Wawoo job go flow, may the Lord bring you more customers."

Kwame Lighter opens up on supporting family

Kwame Lighter's business proceeds do not go to just him alone. While opening up about his trade as a phone technician, he detailed how he spent his profits.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumasi-based young man indicated that he had always had a passion for electronics and thus got trained in it.

Lighter detailed that he is doing well in his business and takes care of his siblings at the university.

