Akua Donkor's Running Mate Declares His Intention To Contest In Upcoming Election: "I Have Support"
- A video of Akua Donkor's running mate speaking about his intention to contest in the upcoming election has surfaced
- Okatakyie Afrifa in an interview noted that he would contest as the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party if the law permits
- Netizens greeted his comment with mixed reactions as some criticised him while others expressed sorrow over Akua Donkor's demise
The running mate of Maame Akua Donkor, the deceased flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party has declared his intention to contest in the upcoming election.
Roman Fada during an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa noted that although the demise of his boss is painful, he contest in her stead if the law permits.
"If the law permits, why not? I know that I have the support of of you so why not?" he said in a video.
Akua Donkor passes away
Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Maame Akua Donkor sadly passed away on October 28, 2024, after a short illness.
She died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. The news about her demise has left many friends, loved ones, party faithful and Ghanaians heartbroken.
The family of the deceased have been sharing memories of the renowned politician in various interviews. Roman Fada has also opened up on the party's plan following the unfortunate incident.
Netizens divided over Roman Fada's comment
Roman Fada's comment has generated mixed reactions from netizens who saw the post. Many sympathised with the family of the deceased while others were criticised Roman Fada for the comment.
@Volvo king wrote:
"Chairman wontumi said he will do anything possible for mahama to drop from 8 to 7."
@nana Aseiduwaa papabi21 wrote:
"Akoa donkor also said she will reveal who killed Atta Mills."
@HUMBLE HEART wrote:
"She was Brave. May Her Soul Rest in Perfect Peace."
@obaapa rita wrote:
"It's pressure because i see it long time when she is talking may her soul rest in peace."
@Fire wrote:
"See you contest what ? You're not serious are you learning from John Mahama?"
Akua Donkor's daughter sends message to Delay
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the family of Akua Donkor has sent a message to Delay, expressing their displeasure over some comments the latter made about the GFP flagbearer.
They, therefore, have asked Delay to render an apology to their mum or face their wrath.
