A daughter of the late Akua Donkor has shed details on the health status of her mother prior to her death

Speaking in an interview, she said her mother complained of stomach pains leading to difficulty in urinating and emptying her bowels

Social media users who reacted to the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss

The youngest child of the late Akua Donkor, the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has shed details on circumstances leading to the demise of her mother.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV on YouTube, Mary said Akua Donkor complained of having stomach pains, hence difficulty emptying her bowels and passing out urine.

Akua Donkor's daughter speaks on her mother's demise in a trending video. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube

The situation, she said, made her uncomfortable, hence the need to seek medical care.

Initially, after taking her to the Nsawam Government Hospital, Akua Donkor was transferred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where efforts to treat her failed, leading to her demise.

Quizzed if her mother had initially complained of stomach upset, Mary responded negatively.

"She did not often complain of having stomach pain, so when she complained continuously for three days, we needed to take her to the hospital and get her treated. So, it was not something that she complained often about. It came at once."

Ghanaians console Akua Donkor's family

Social media users who took to the video's comment section comforted the Akua Donkor's family on their loss.

@appiahkwaw5484 replied:

"Oooh this is sad but God has really lifted her. I am really proud of her courage, resilience, determination and never say die spirit although not educated. My her soul rest in peace."

@jenniferampomah9642 added:

"May her soul rest in peace, and may the Lord strengthen her daughter in her grief."

@servant1tv765 added:

"I am very sad, my condolences to the family, party members and love ones."

Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Lydia Forson expressed sorrow over the demise of Akua Donkor.

In a tweet on X, Lydia Forson said she spent the evening of Monday, October 28, 2024, speaking to her friends about Akua Donkor.

She then eulogised Akua Donkor and was praised for having a successful political career.

