Monica Nancy Candny, a distinguished alumna of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has made waves in the maritime industry abroad.

This comes after the brilliant young lady joined the US Marine Corps a few months after completing her undergraduate studies.

Monica is a Liberian national who moved to Ghana several years ago to pursue tertiary education at RMU in Accra.

The proud alumna graduated on June 11, 2022, with a first-class degree in Marine Engineering.

After obtaining her first degree, Monica travelled to the USA on July 29, 2022, and joined the ship on July 31, demonstrating her eagerness to apply her knowledge in a real-world setting.

In a post circulating on TikTok, Monica shared photos of herself in her all-white marine outfit during her graduation ceremony in Ghana.

The post, seen by YEN.com.gh, also showed Monica joining the US Marine Corps while wearing her navy-blue uniform.

Monica expressed profound gratitude to God for making her dreams of joining the most powerful Marine Corps in the world come true.

"God is wonderful," she wrote in the caption of the TikTok post while playing Black Sherif's Victory song.

Her rapid career advancement serves as a testament to her hard work, determination, and unwavering dedication to marine engineering.

As an alumna of RMU, this remarkable milestone serves as an inspiration to current and prospective students.

The Regional Maritime University is an accredited international tertiary institution and private university in Accra, Ghana.

The university was founded in 2007 by the Republics of Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Below is the TikTok post capturing Monica's success story abroad:

Netizens congratulated the RMU alumna.

After sharing her good news on social media, many netizens congratulated her in the comments section.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@ALL ABOUT JESUS said:

"Congratulations, my dear sis, please, is the marine school in Ghana?

@Monica Nancy Candny replied:

"Thank you. Yes, there is. Regional Maritime University."

@maxdon Ghana also said:

"My Monica, this Maxwell E.M.E 2022 YEAR GROUP."

@Bryde_Judith commented:

"3neho sika tua, congratulations stranger."

@yvonnemensah375 also commented:

"Wow..Congratulations, dear."

