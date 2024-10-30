Lil Win, in a video, paid tribute to the late Madam Akua Donkor and commiserated with her family

The Kumawood actor also raised concerns about the state of the Ghana Freedom Party before the elections

Lil Win said that he doubted that Akua Donkor's family would fund her running mate Roman Fada to contest

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win has joined the long list of people who have paid tribute to the late politician Madam Akua Donkor following her passing on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The former Ghana Freedom Party leader, who was among the candidates set to contest the general elections in December, died on admission at the Ridge Hospital after a short illness.

Lil Win speaks on Akua Donkor's demise

Lil Win took to his TikTok page to share a video of his reaction to the news of Madam Akua Donkor's demise at his plush home.

The comic actor commiserated with the late politician's family during the difficult period of their life. He said that her death was a painful experience and a big blow to her supporters.

Lil Win noted that Akua Donkor was a remarkable individual who was very friendly with everyone she encountered and made everyone happy whenever she was around them.

The Kumawood actor, who recently received a big reception at the Medimafo Herbal Centre CEO's father's one-week celebration, also questioned the state of the Ghana Freedom Party and its participation in the December 7 polls.

He questioned if Akua Donkor's family would financially sponsor her running mate, Roman Fada, to take her place as the new flagbearer and candidate for the upcoming elections.

Lil Win said he doubted the late politician's family would take money from her account to fund her running mate's candidacy.

The comic actor added that Roman Fada would not be able to contest as Akua Donkor's family, Tobinco and Daddy Lumba, would not be willing to fund his political ambitions financially.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Lil Win's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Lil Win's remarks about Akua Donkor's demise and her party's state.

dwomohfrancis5 Buying Agency commented:

"Thanks 🙏 bro you are wise paaaa."

maamenuamah370 commented:

"Wezzy, sponsor him and become his vice. Now, the party is for you and Roman Fadda."

Evelyn Andoh said:

"Awww sad 😭 but the last part weak me😂😂😂😂😂."

jenni_official commented:

"Wezzy, you are not serious🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

alwagsko172 commented:

"Lilwin, go and help oooh."

Lil Win excites at Adom-Kyei's announcement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win shared a video of his pastor, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, making a financial pledge to his church members.

The Philadelphia movement leader said he would disburse GH₵50 million to some individuals in 2025.

