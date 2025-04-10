Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has joined media giant DW Africa as a presenter

The TV3 morning show posted the first episode of her exciting new show about Automobiles in Ghana

Some social media users have congratulated Naa Ashorkor on her new career breakthrough job offer

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, renowned as the charismatic morning show host at TV3, has made an exciting leap by joining DW Africa.

With her striking presence, she graced the showroom of Kantanka Automobiles for an exclusive interview, dressed to impress in a stylish African print blazer that beautifully complemented her white camisole and stylish denim jeans.

TV3 presenter Naa Ashorkor interviews Kantanka Automobile after joining DW Africa. Photo credit: @naa_ashorkor.

Source: Instagram

As Naa Ashorkor entered the showroom, the infectious energy of her spirit was palpable, and she delightedly sang along to Stonebwoy's viral hit "Jejereje," setting a vibrant tone for the occasion.

In a highlight of the visit, the General Manager, Francis Kudjordjie, proudly discussed one of the company’s monumental achievements: the assembly and manufacturing of cars in Ghana, which are now being exported to Norway, a testament to the growing prowess of the local automotive industry.

Naa Ashorkor shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Excited to share my recent work @dwnews DW Africa with you all!. Would you drive a Kantanka vehicle? Let me know in the comments. #DWAfrica #Rev #EngineAfrica."

Naa Ashorkor joins DW Africa

Ghanaian media personality Anita Erskine and other stars have commented on Naa Ashorkor's new post. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Regina Humble stated:

"Well done and good job."

Lydiaforson stated:

"This was an exciting watch!."

dr_mbroh stated:

"These cars should be purchased and used by all government officials to boost revenue in Ghana."

theanitaerskine stated:

"It’s the dancing for me!!!!!!!!!! KEEEEEEP RISING Ashooooorrrkootrr."

the_viral_post_official stated:

"I want to watch the entire interview, but where?."

Samken_ansong stated:

"This is positive 👏👏👏, well done Naa."

iamkappero stated:

"Please ask them to make them affordable."

kobe_boujee stated:

"Ofe f333n 🔥🔥🔥."

setsofia_fomaana_

"Wow 😮 we want to see more and More in town."

zipporahoseiboateng

"I don’t mind giving a kantanka car a drive😍."

kofikoomsongh_

"God bless you always Naa❤️."

The video of Naa Ashorkor's first video is below:

Naa Ashorkor rocks a stylish skirt

In another captivating post, Naa Ashorkor continued to dazzle television audiences with her impeccable fashion sense.

The celebrity mother looked exquisite in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish skirt designed with African print.

The TV3 morning accessorised her look with expensive jewellery that matched perfectly with her outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Naa Ashokor rocks an African print outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Naa Ashorkor, who looked nothing short of regal in a chic long-sleeve African print top coupled with a thigh-high skirt that gracefully highlighted her curves.

Her signature braided hairstyle and expertly applied makeup perfectly completed this striking look, showcasing her ability to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary fashion.

Some social media users have commented on Naa Ashorkor's flawless look and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh