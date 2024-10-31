Nigerian musician Davido has been spotted in Accra chilling with his team members and close affiliates

Moments from his high-flying entry into the country and first order of business have surfaced on social media

Fans took to social media to share their admiration for the Afrobeats hitmaker

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido reportedly arrived in Ghana on the eve of October 30.

The musician and his entourage landed in Accra in a private jet. A long convoy of luxurious cars was on standby, ready to whisk him away for his first order of business - clubbing.

Davido seen clubbing in Accra with his friends. Photo source: Davido

Davido chilling in Accra

Davido, just like many other celebrities worldwide, is a big fan of Ghanaian nightlife culture. The Unavailable hitmaker has built a strong reputation with the influencers of Accra's nightlife scene.

Reports indicate that he moved straight to the club after landing in Accra. He was spotted at Mood Bar partying the first night of his trip away.

Fans swooned over him as he jammed with his friends, including GH Hyper, in the VIP section of the club.

Davido activates his new song

In the club, a snippet of Davido's upcoming single Awuke with Jamaica's YG Marley. The song has been slated for release on November 1.

The song has enjoyed a brilliant rollout with a series of promotional events, including Davido's runway stint for Nigerian designer Ugo Monye at this year's Lagos Fashion Week.

Fans react to Davido's arrival in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Davido's latest trip to Accra, Ghana.

drichiess wrote:

You go come Ghana know as Ghana be Ghana😍

rickyrichestoffical noted:

This guy na the real celebrity 001 for a reason for men wey Sabi

_jbaby_official_ commented:

From Naija to Ghana all in one night 😍

1realnarols remarked:

Davido dey respect Ghana na u small girl u got trend yesterday 😢

omor__ubaid added:

See how Davido dey respects Ghana but it doesn’t make him insult his country men but our useless Shatta Wale is going around disrespecting his colleagues artist just to be relevant in Nigeria hmmm it’s sad

Rubi Rose to visit Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a US-based musician and model has extended her trip to Africa, adding Accra to her itinerary.

The socialite announced her plans to join Ace Club's Halloween party on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh