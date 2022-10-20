Kuami Eugene touched down in New Zealand and got a warm traditional Haka welcome from the natives of the country

The New Zealanders who were excited to see the Ghanaian rock star took several photos with him

Kuami, who was in the country for a show, was pleased with the reception he got, and Ghanaians were equally pleased with the love he was shown

Ghanaian music star Kuami Eugene touched down in New Zealand yesterday for an upcoming show and received a beautiful welcome from New Zealanders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When Kuami got to the airport, a group of New Zealanders was ready to welcome him. The excited group wore traditional apparel that looked like a typical Zulu outfit.

Kuami Eugene Receives Warm Haka Welcome In New Zealand Source: kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

They were in black and orange outfits, covering only vital body parts. They also had tattoos and interesting markings on their face. They treated Kuami Eugene to a popular traditional welcome in New Zealand called the Haka dance.

The Haka is a ceremonial Mori war dance or challenge. Hakas are typically performed in groups and serve as an expression of a tribe's strength, solidarity, and pride. To complement a loud chant, actions like stomping the foot, sticking out the tongue, and repetitive body slapping are used in the Haka dance.

The group pranced around Kuami Eugene for a while, doing their interesting traditional dance before sharing hugs and pictures with him. Kuami Eugene is billed to perform at the Nesian Festival 2022, which takes place on Saturday, 22 October, in Auckland. The interesting video of Kuami's warm welcome sparked reactions from Ghanaians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reactions As Obroni Folks Treat Kuami Eugene To Special Welcome

surefocusgh was impressed:

Go higher gee❤️

blackroyalexcellence wrote:

Ooooh Mr. Eugene making NZ money let’s goooo GHGHGH

mac_hamlet1 wished Eugene the best:

All the best in your tour

Kuami Eugene: Highlife And Afrobeats Singer Joins Black Sherif At Empire As He Leaves Lynx

In other news, highlife singer Kuami Eugene has left his Ghanaian record label Lynx Entertainment to join Empire.

The singer announced his move to the international record label, which is based in America, in a tweet on Wednesday.

The move sees Eugene join rapper Black Sherif who was signed by Empire in February 2022, as a label mate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh