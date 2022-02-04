Ghana’s foremost blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the issue of public figures making donations and making a show of it on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The most chastised celebrity is Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye, who puts every donation, whether big or small, on social media.

For instance, when she attended the One Week Celebration of her friend Afia Schwar’s father, Tracey Boakye drew attention to herself by spraying dollar notes on Afia Schwar.

A collage of Despite, Ameyaw Debrah, and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @kennedyosei @ameyaw112 @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Now, business mogul and CEO of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite, has also been criticised for gifting his sisters fully furnished 5-bedroom houses each on his 60th birthday.

The troll came from failed politician Diamond Appiah who called Despite a hypocrite for giving things to his family and publishing it in the news.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

However, Ameyaw Debrah has rubbished this and said there is nothing wrong if someone makes a donation and decides to publish it in the news.

He explained that the most important thing is that there is a donation and nothing else.

Ameyaw said this in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on the issue.

Source: YEN.com.gh