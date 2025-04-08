Sarkodie has seemingly spoken for the first time since being disrespected by a guest on TV3's Choices show who claimed his career has ended

The media house shared a short clip of the young man calling the ace rapper finished on their social media page, and it sparked a wave of heavy backlash

Sarkodie has been silent since the incident, but he posted a smiling emoji on his X page, and fans in the comments felt it was an indirect response to the drama

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has posted a smiling emoji on his X page in what fans believe is a reaction to a viral video where a guest on TV3’s Choices show claimed his music career is over.

Sarkodie speaks after TV3 saga. Photo source: sarkodie

Source: Twitter

In the short clip, which was shared by TV3 on social media, the guest shared his opinion on Ghanaian artists and their chances of winning a Grammy. He said no artist in Ghana was currently close to that level and added that Sarkodie’s career has ended.

His comment sparked a strong backlash online. Many fans called out TV3 for promoting the video and giving a platform to what they called disrespectful remarks. The criticism grew louder when celebrities like Medikal and Efya joined the conversation.

Rapper Medikal even warned TV3 not to play his music again. He said it was wrong for a respected media house to allow such comments about someone like Sarkodie, who has brought a lot of respect to Ghana through his music. Efya also expressed her disappointment in the way the media handled the situation.

Despite the noise, Sarkodie did not respond publicly until he posted a smiling emoji. Fans quickly linked the post to the incident. Many praised him for staying calm and avoiding direct confrontation.

Sarkodie is one of the most awarded artists in Ghana. He has won several international awards, including BET and MTV trophies, hence the disrespect coming with such strong backlash.

Sarkodie the famous Ghanaian rapper. Photo source: sarkodie

Source: UGC

Sarkodie's comment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Trappi_isokay said:

"I just love how Sarkodie reacts to issues like this."

zagadat_xx commented:

"Don’t talk ma Don. You already know; “ha baako biaa ye 10k”

pjburnr said:

"Ghana will never get another you Never!!!! King."

B6ADASS commented:

"It’s giving , “i have a lot to say but i’ll rather stay silent”

NanaYaw1Betman wrote:

"I know you have a lot to say, but my king, it’s okay. Don’t mind them. Tv3 de3 they are not credible again so shun them."

'Tekay_360 reacted:

"To be a celebrity go sweet oo 😂Just an emoji comment come see how many likes and retweets the comment is getting."

Source: YEN.com.gh