Who is Imani Ayew: Everything you need to know about Abedi Pele's only daughter

Abedi Ayew, known professionally as Abedi Pele, is a Ghanaian professional footballer. He played as an attacking midfielder and served as the captain of the Ghana national football team. Pele is regarded as one of the greatest African footballers of all time, and that light also shines on those around him. While his sons have been in the limelight over the years, little is known about his daughter Imani Ayew.

On 9th August 1987, Abedi Pele and his wife Maha tied the knot. The two married in France, where the former Black Stars captain played in the French League for Olympique de Marseille. The two lovebirds went on to have three children, two sons and a daughter. The also has another son from outside his marriage. Abedi Pele's children are all trendsetters in their own rights.

Ibrahim, Andre Dede, and Jordan are footballers like their father, while his daughter is a model, a career outside the family niche. However, with her stunning looks and gorgeous personality, fans are not surprised that she is also making great moves in her industry. Do you want to know more about Abedi Pele's only daughter?

Profile summary

Full name Imani Ayew Nickname Imani Gender Female Date of birth 6th June 1998 Age 24 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality Ghanaian-British Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Maha Ayew Father Abedi Ayew, a.k.a Abedi Pele Siblings Ibrahim, Andre Dede, Jordan Relationship status Dating Partner Neil Hardcastle Profession Fashion model Instagram @imani_ayew

Who is Imani Ayew?

Looking at pictures of Pele's daughter, it is no wonder that the lady chose to become a fashion model. With perfect looks, most likely because of the great genes from her parents, she has taken the fashion world by storm and has begun making a name for herself, separate from her family's influence.

Contrary to what one may expect from someone in her situation, not much information about her is available publicly. She has maintained a private persona her whole life and continues to do so in her career, which sometimes demands otherwise. However, fans know that she is a daughter, a fashion model, a little sister, and a great aunt.

How old is Imani Ayew?

Imani Ayew's birthday is on 6th June 1998. She was born the third child of her mother, Maha, and the fourth of her father. Is Abedi Pele's wife a Ghanaian? No, her mother is of Lebanese descent and is quite the stunner herself. Many fans contribute her great looks to her beautiful mother.

Who is Imani Ayew's boyfriend?

In a move that shocked many of her followers, Pele's only daughter unveiled her boyfriend, Neil Hardcastle, on her Instagram page in 2017. She shared a picture of the two of them, along with a caption that read:

When GOD says Yes! Forever grateful for this amazing soul.

Fans have gathered that he is Lebanese-Ghanaian. He lives in Barcelona and goes to school in Newcastle, United Kingdom. She also shared a picture of them at the beach on his birthday and a beautiful caption celebrating him. It read:

Happy birthday to the realest! Many great things ahead, baby! May God continue to bless you! Love you always, My G.

However, the pictures have since long been deleted from her page. Therefore, it is challenging to know if they ate still together.

FAQs

Who is Imani Ayew? She is the only daughter of football legend Abedi Pele. How old is Imani Ayew? She was born on 6 June 1998, making her 24 years old as of 2022. What does Imani Ayew do for a living? Pele's daughter is a renowned model. Who are Imani Ayew's siblings? She has three brothers; Ibrahim, Andre Dede, and Jordan Ayew. Who is Imani Ayew's mother? Her mother is Maha. Maha and Abedi tied the knot in 1987 and had three kids. Is Imani Ayew's mother Ghanaian? No, her mother is from Lebanon. Who is Yvonne Ayew? Yvonne is the wife of Andre Dede, Abed Pele's son and Imani's big brother. Is Abedi Pele related to Ayew? Yes. Pele is the father of Ayew.

Imani Ayew is the last-born and only daughter of Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele. Unlike her siblings, who are footballers, she is a fashion model. She has managed to keep her life lowkey despite being famous and having a famous father.

