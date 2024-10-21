Former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew's first daughter, Inaya Ayew, turned 13 years old on October 19, 2024

Her mother, Yvonne Ayew, took to social media to share photos in celebration of the girl's entry into teenagehood

The photos got many of her followers impressed by the quick growth of Inaya, who looked big and tall

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Inaya Ayew, the daughter of former Black Stars captain Andre 'Dede' Ayew, has become a teenager and is growing into a fine young lady.

Inaya turned 13 years old and was celebrated by her mother, Yvonne Ayew, who shared some lovely photos online.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh show the pretty young lady, who recently graduated from school, having a simple celebration.

Dede Ayew's first daughter, Inaya Ayew, celebrates 13th birthday. Photo source: @andreayew10

Source: Instagram

Dressed in black, Inaya sat behind her birthday cake. With a knife in her right hand, she was full of smiles. The second slide had the celebrant holding lighted candles.

Who is Inaya Ayew?

Inaya is the first daughter of the Le Havre ace, and one of the two children Dede Ayew has with his wife.

Their second child is also a girl. The second girl was named after Dede Ayew's mother, Maha.

See the photos below:

Dede Ayew's daughter's growth excites netizens

The photos of Inaya shared by Yvonne Ayew sparked admiration for the young lady. Many were impressed by how quickly she had grown.

deniseacquah said:

"😍😍😍 happy birthday to the amazing Ina 🩷🩷🩷."

barbee_cole said:

"OMG what happened???!!! 😮 she's a teenager!!!! Waaaoooowwww 😍 kisses down there."

isla.mona said:

"She has grown too much mashaallah she is beautiful may Allah preserve her! Happy birthday ❤️ 🎂."

ellallae said:

"Your twin !! Happy birthday to My math teacher 😂."

carlaperfect2023 said:

"Happy birthday to my baby! She has grown to such a beautiful young girl 😍😍😍."

kynacollection said:

"Happy birthday Inaya long life Insha Allah 😍🎂."

Dede Ayew's second daughter turns 8

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported Inaya's younger sister, Maha, had celebrated her birthday with her family.

Maha, Dede's youngest daughter, turned eight years old. Her mother shared images of her daughter having a good time with some of their family members.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh