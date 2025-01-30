Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram, in a video, flaunted her beauty as she visited the Alora Beach Resort

The popular content creator shared some moments from her visit to the beach, including her experience from a quad bike ride

The video of Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram chilling at the Alora Beach Resort garnered reactions from fans

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Gifty Eyram Holyfa courted attention after a video of her chilling at the beach surfaced on social media.

The YOLO actor's baby mama, a popular internet personality and content creator took to her Instagram page to share a video of her recent fun adventure at the beach.

In the video, Gifty Eyram Holyfa wore a multi-coloured crocheted cover-up attire from Import Ways Limited over her beach wear with short blue jeans as she visited the Alora Beach Resort inside Laboma Beach in Accra for relaxation and to shoot content for her social media platforms.

Aaron Adatsi's baby mama, beamed with excitement as she enjoyed a can of cold Coca-Cola while flaunting her beautiful looks. Her cameraman captured videos and photos of her walking around.

Eyram, who was recently involved in a heated feud with fellow content creator and TikToker Asantewaa, later paid money to secure a quad bike she used to cruise around the beach.

The content creator almost landed in the sea with her quad bike after she lost her balance and control of the vehicle. She later recovered and was joined on the quad bike by some fans, who wanted to enjoy the experience.

Gifty Eyram Holyfa later played in a song and posed for more photos as she ate ice cream by the beachside.

In the caption of her social media post, Eyram shared that it was the second time she rode a quad bike and was fearful for her life throughout the experience. She noted that despite the incident with the quad bike, she had a fun-filled day.

Eyram and Aaron Adatsi's history

Gifty Eyram Holyfa and YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi welcomed a son together during their relationship in 2020. The couple reportedly broke up a few years ago and were hardly seen in public together.

Rumours of their breakup became rife after multiple videos of Aaron Adatsi getting cosy with his Deadly Obsession movie co-star Nana Adjoa Lovia made their way onto the internet.

On October 26, 2024, Eyram accompanied her baby daddy together with their son to the premiere of the YOLO actor's romantic comedy music drama, Sweet Palm Wine, at the Silverbird Cinema in the Accra Mall.

Gifty Eyram Holyfa was the winner of the 2019 Edition of the ‘Live Inside and Win the Ride (LIWTR)’ reality show, where she beat Ada Atayobor to win a Renault Duster SUV.

Below is the video of Aaron Adatsi's baby mama Eyram chilling at the beach:

Eyram's beach adventure stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

preciousoseituffour commented:

"You are very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ama_billions said:

"I was waiting for where you fall nu 😂😂."

dz_ifa_ commented:

"Pretty 😍 sis ❤️."

