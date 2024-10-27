Aaron Adatsi, in a video, was spotted with his baby mama Eyram and their grown-up son at his movie premiere

The actor brought Eyram and their son to the Silverbird cinemas for the premiere of his latest movie, Sweet Palm Wine

Rumours emerged that Aaron Adatsi and Eyram had broken up after the actor was recently spotted getting cosy with actress Nana Adjoa Lovia

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi made the headlines after a video of him with his baby mama, Eyram, and their child, Aaron Adatsi Junior, surfaced on social media.

Aaron Adatsi, Eyram and son attend premiere

The YOLO actor attended the premiere of his latest romantic comedy music drama, Sweet Palm Wine, at the Silverbird Cinema in the Accra Mall on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The Sweet Palm Wine movie, based on award-winning Indigenous music band Kwan Pa's 6-track EP '‘Palmwine Music'’, starred veteran Ghanaian actors Pasacaline Edwards and Fred Amugi.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Aaron Adatsi, Eyram and their grown-up son were seen posing for a photo shoot before the movie premiere. The actor engaged in a playful activity with his son, who beamed with a smile and laughed.

The YOLO actor and Eyram's appearance at the movie premiere marked their first public outing since rumours circulated on social media that they had broken up after a long, highly publicised relationship. The couple welcomed their son in 2020.

The rumours intensified after multiple videos of Aaron Adatsi getting cosy with his Deadly Obsession movie co-star Nana Adjoa Lovia made their way onto the internet.

The latest video of Aaron and Eyram at the movie premiere raised speculations that they had rekindled their romantic relationship.

Below is the video of Aaron Adatsi with Eyram and their son:

Nana Adjoa Lovia addresses Aaron Adatsi's fallout

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Nana Adjoa Lovia addressed her relationship with Aaron Adatsi and their past fallout.

The young actress denied rumours she was in a romantic relationship with her Deadly Obsession movie co-star.

Nana Adjoa Lovia stated that she and Aaron Adatsi developed a close friendship during and after filming, which could have led to a potential romantic relationship before they fell out after a disagreement before their movie's premiere.

