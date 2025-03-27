Funny Face was in a celebratory mood at church despite being robbed of GH¢42,000 by an individual who handled his Paypal account

The comedian, who has battled heavily with mental health issues, thanked God that a trigger like getting robbed did not cause him to relapse

He also attributed his mental health improvement to the prayers of the prophetess of the church and the assistance of his friend Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face was in high spirits at a church event despite reportedly losing GH¢42,000 of his TikTok revenue.

Funny Face speaks on his mental health issues after getting robbed of GH¢42,000.

According to him, the individual who handled his PayPal account withdrew the money and made off with it.

The actor, who has struggled with mental health challenges, said he was grateful that the incident did not cause a relapse. He said issues like these are often big triggers for him but he was still going strong.

At the event, Funny Face shared his testimony, crediting his recovery from his mental health struggles to prayers from the church’s prophetess and the support of his close friend, actor Kwaku Manu.

Funny Face has openly spoken about his mental health struggles on countless occasions. In 2024, he suffered a series of breakdowns that led to reckless behaviour, arrests, and admission to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has played a crucial role in Funny Face’s journey to recovery. On December 31, 2024, he took his friend to the Bethel Prayer Center for deliverance, believing spiritual help and medical treatment were needed.

During the service, the church leader prayed for Funny Face and performed a special anointing ritual. The comedian later said this experience marked a turning point in his healing process.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu and Funny Face have been living under the same roof since the comedian began his road to recovery and have grown very close and inseparable.

Funny Face is a famous Ghanaian comedian whose mental health took a turn recently.

Funny Face's loss and testimony garners reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bonzaba_quame_forsure reacted:

"The person just wanted the madness to come again eeeiiiii nipa ny3 ooooo her."

OlumanBiggy said:

"If it worked good for him, then that’s all that matters. Good seeing him alright."

bonzaba_quame_forsure commented:

"The person just wanted the madness to come again eeeiiiii nipa ny3 ooooo her."

Destinyboy90 wrote:

"Mama Yie, our beloved prophetess, truly embodies generosity and devotion in her prayers! We are immensely grateful to God for bringing healing to Funny Face during this challenging time. It's a wonderful reminder of the power of faith and community!"

