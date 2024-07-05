Aaron Adatsi, in a video, was spotted getting cosy with a lady named Nana Adwoa Lovia, sparking reactions from Ghanaians

The video was a compilation of the pair kissing and spending time together, making folks ask where Aaron's baby mama, Eyram was

Many people were stunned and wondered if Aaron and Eyram had broken up

Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi, in a video, was seen getting cosy with a lady named Nana Adwoa Lovia.

The video, a compilation of moments showing the pair kissing and spending time together, has stirred a whirlwind of reactions from Ghanaians.

The footage has left many wondering about the status of Aaron's relationship with his baby mama, Eyram.

The video quickly went viral, leading to a flood of comments and speculations. Fans and followers expressed surprise and curiosity, questioning whether Aaron and Eyram had ended their relationship.

The scenes in the video showed Aaron and Nana Adwoa Lovia enjoying private moments, fueling the rumours of a potential breakup between Aaron and Eyram.

The couple, Aaron and Eyram, have been in the public eye for years, especially after the birth of their son, Aaron Adatsi Junior.

The pair had their son in 2020 and have been very public with their love affair. Aaron and Eyram share many photos with their son on their social media pages.

This public display of affection from both parties seems to have seized for some time now. Eyram currently has no pictures of Aaron or their son on her Instagram page.

Aaron Adatsi sets tongues wagging

