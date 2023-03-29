TikTok has been used by entertainers worldwide to promote their own brands and enterprises and make money

Some earn significant incomes from the platform by producing full-time content for their platform or huge companies

YEN.com.gh highlights the rise of TikTik as a career in Ghana, with a focus on Erkuah Official, Jackline Mensah, and other famous TikTokers

Many people use TikTok worldwide, including Ghanaian creators like Erkuah Official, Jackline Mensah, and Asantewaa, who have used it to build their brands.

TikTokers leverage the app to promote their brands by delighting followers with exciting content.

TikTok colossus, Erkuah Official, Jackline Mensah, and Asantewaa are some Ghanaian female creators with the largest following.

About TikTok

Per the BBC, TikTok is a social media platform that lets users create and share short-form video content, from dance movies to comedy skits and lip-syncing to music.

It was first introduced in China in September 2016 and quickly gained popularity worldwide. It has over one billion active users globally, including over 100 million in Africa. TikTok is owned by a Chinese company named ByteDance.

Who are those using TikTok in Ghana?

As of midyear 2019, Ghana had a population of 30.3 million and an annual populace boom fee of 2.2 per cent. Overall, 38 per cent of Ghana's public was once under 15, making it one of the youngest nations in the world, said Demographic Dividend.

Some of the young people within the demographic are also the most active on social media, including TikTok.

TikTok as a job in Ghana

One factor contributing to the rise of TikTok as a career in Ghana is the increasing availability of smartphones and internet access.

According to Datareportal, Ghana's internet [access] rate stood at 68.2 per cent of the total population at the start of 2023, enabling Ghanaians to access social media platforms like TikTok.

TikTok permits Ghanaians to showcase their skills to a global audience because they are recognised for their inventiveness and creative talents.

This talent is acknowledged now that several Ghanaian TikTok creators have gained significant following and even secured brand endorsement offers.

Jackline Mensah and Erkuah Official, for instance, have leveraged their audiences to earn offers, with manufacturers searching to reach a younger, more engaged audience.

Ghanaian TikTok stars cashing in on the platform

Erkuah Official, the most popular TikToker in Ghana, has over 5.2 million followers and credits her distinctive style for her success.

Ekua's account started raking in numbers when one of her movies went viral, gaining her online prominence.

About a year after the University of Ghana took action to halt the spread of COVID-19, the performer started creating TikTok clips at home and is now financially successful.

This is how we generate revenue. I charge you and create a video for you when people like brands come to us and ask us to advertise anything for them. We promote songs and earn money through streaming, she told Berla Mundi on TV3's The Day Show.

Jackline Mensah is one of Ghana's most outstanding TikTok creators, with over two million followers. She is well-known for her humorous skits.

Due to her fame on TikTok, she has worked with companies such as MTN Ghana and Coca-Cola.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she disclosed that TikTok is not her full-time job. ''TikTok is a part-time job for me. I joined the platform on March 22, 2019. I started gaining a massive following in 2020.''

I have had the opportunity to work with solid brands worldwide, including Spotify and MTN. I have also met people around the globe. I made $10,000 from working with TikTok live and two brands within a month,'' Jackline Mensah told YEN.com.gh.

Asantewaa, a Ghanaian TikTok star who earns money from her humorous videos, is one of the fastest-rising TikTok stars in the country.

She now has 2.8 million followers on the platform thanks to her fame and the enjoyable approach to making her videos.

The popularity of TikTok as a profession in Ghana can be ascribed to the platform's standing and audience, as well as its revenue options and algorithm.

As more Ghanaians continue to utilise TikTok, more people will probably be using the platform as a source of income and a way to build their brand.

A few challenges

The upward jostle of TikTok, as in Ghana, has been challenging. One of the most significant challenges in dealing with TikTok creators in Ghana is the want for web infrastructure.

While the web gets admission is turning extra huge in Ghana, many areas need faster web connections.

The TikTok platform's features for monetisation are another factor driving the platform's growth trajectory as a career in Ghana, but Ghanaian users do not benefit from the views and reactions.

Erkuah Official reveals that she and other TikTokers make over GH¢10,00 in a day

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Erkuah, a TikTok sensation, appeared recently on The Day Show with host Berla Mundi and fellow TikTokers Wesley Kesse and Emma Ifeanyi to discuss how they were able to be so successful on the well-known social media platform.

Erkuah startled the audience and the host by revealing that she and her fellow TikTokers may earn over GH¢10,000 in a single day through live streaming.

Source: YEN.com.gh