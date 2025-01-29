Former president Akufo-Addo's daughter, Valerie Obaze, shared beautiful pictures and videos from her trip to Dubai

In the caption, she noted that she went on the trip with her friend, Mrs Oguns, who had to leave her husband behind in South Africa

Many people gushed over her luxury lifestyle, while others talked about her beauty in the comment section

Former President Akufo-Addo's daughter, Valerie Obaze, flaunted her luxury lifestyle which she enjoyed in Dubai barely three weeks after her father completed his second term and left office.

Valerie Obaze flaunts Dubai trip

Mrs Obaze took to her Instagram page to share pictures and videos from her trip to the Atlantis, the Royal Dubai, which she embarked on with a friend.

In the caption of the post, she noted that being in Dubai was always a fairytale as she was awed by its beauty and infrastructure whenever she visited every year.

The ever-gorgeous Valerie disclosed that she visited the City in the United Arab Emirates for the first time in the early 2000s.

"Dreamy Dubai ✨The first time I came to Dubai was in the early 2000’s and to watch the evolution of this city, year by year, will always inspire me!! It’s also simply the perfect place for much needed R&R."

Akufo-Addo's daughter thanked her friend, Mrs Oguns, for leaving her husband behind in South Africa to join her on the trip.

"Much love to my darling travel buddy @shayshobz who literally left her husband in Cape Town to join me."

Sharing exciting things from their trip, the wellness entrepreneur wrote,

"We ate, we drank, we journaled, we set goals, we slept and we recharged for the year ahead!! A necessary investment in self 🤍🤍."

Reactions to Valerie Obaze's luxury lifestyle

Many people took to the comment section to gush over how beautiful Mrs Obaze looked in the pictures and videos she shared from her trip to Dubai.

Others also talked about her luxurious lifestyle which she flaunted in the carousel Instagram post on her page.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Valerie's time in Dubai:

folake_c said:

"Jealous much 😍😍."

valerieoba replied:

@folake_c Aww, don’t be. We’ll do our own soon Egbon."

chichi.yakubu said:

"Kaissssh 😍🔥."

glen.jonah said:

" Exclusive 🔥🔥."

Jackie Appiah hangs out with Akufo-Addo's daughter

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Canadian-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was spotted hanging out with former president Akufo-Addo's daughter, Valerie Obaze.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Jackie noted that she was on a fitness journey and decided to participate in the Wellness Festival in Accra.

The revered star actress shared photos of her meeting Valerie, fitness coaches, and fans who mobbed her to take selfies.

Actress Yvonne Okoro, comic actor Kalybos and many others took to the comment section to share their views on Jackie's fitness journey.

