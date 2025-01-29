Rashida Black Beauty, in a video, jammed to Shatta Wale's Allo song featuring Kwaw Kese in her plush room

The former internet sensation looked unrecognisable as she recorded herself flaunting her new look

Rashida Black Beauty's last high-profile public appearance came during a performance with Kofi Kinaata in 2023

Ghanaian social media sensation Rashidatu Mohamed, popularly known as Rashida Black Beauty courted attention after a new video of her surfaced.

The former social media star took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her looks as she jammed to dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's 2017 collaboration with veteran rapper Kwaw Kese, Allo in her plush room.

In the video, Rashida Black Beauty looked unrecognisable as she wore a beautiful pink dress and showed his physical transformation. The internet sensation sang the song's lyrics word for word and showcased her dance moves while recording herself.

Below is the video of Rashida Black Beauty flaunting her new look:

Rashida Black Beauty's rise and fall

Rashida Black Beauty became an overnight star in her teenage years in 2016 after a video of her dissing her then ex-boyfriend, Kushman following their breakup went viral within weeks after its release on social media.

The viral video earned her multiple appearances at many high-profile events and comedy skits. She also landed the accolade of Viral Video of the Year at the Viasat 1 Jigwe Awards event on December 22, 2016, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Ghana, a recognition that courted controversy and angered some Ghanaians.

Her popular catchphrase was adopted by award-winning hiplife/highlife singer and songwriter Kofi Kinaata, who referenced her in his 2018 smash hit, Malafaka.

In an attempt to maintain his newfound fame, Rashida Black Beauty released an explicit video, which earned her massive backlash and condemnation from Ghanaians, who called for her arrest.

Amid the backlash from the video, the internet sensation slammed critics for their response and defended her decision to record the distasteful explicit video.

Rashida Black was later arrested, detained and charged in court for indecent exposure before being released on bail. In an interview after her release, she tearfully apologised to Ghanaians for bad conduct.

She began to fade from the entertainment circles and into obscurity after it emerged in 2018 that she was expecting a baby with her ex-partner at the age of 18.

Rashida later begged for financial assistance from Ghanaians to cater for herself and the unborn baby before going on a hiatus following the birth of her baby girl in 2019.

She later resurfaced in the public scene after making a surprise appearance to perform with Kofi Kinaata at a concert in Berekum, Bono Region of Ghana.

