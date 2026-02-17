Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has opened up about her long journey with the RTP Awards, revealing years of nominations without recognition.

She shared this after finally being honoured at the 2026 edition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards in Accra.

"I Waited for 10 Years For This ": Anita Akuffo Breaks Silence After Winning Her First RTP Awards

Anita Akuffo speaks after RTP snub

The TV3 presenter encouraged young people not to give up when life does not go as planned.

The host of The Late Afternoon Show explained that she received several nominations from the RTP Awards organisers over the years and always attended the ceremony in full glamour, yet returned home empty-handed each time.

According to Anita Akuffo, she remained consistent and hopeful despite the disappointments, and her perseverance finally paid off when she won her first award in February 2026.

"For 10 years, I have received several RTP nominations and never won any. Still, I showed up. Still, I did the work. Still, I believed. Ten years later, there’s finally one sitting on the shelf as the Tv development show host of the year🥳 This moment is a reminder that progress happens even when the applause doesn’t come in. Thank you to everyone who has supported, corrected, encouraged and grown with me. Your love never went unnoticed. And to God who carried me through every unseen season all the glory belongs to You🙏🏽 Cheers to 11years of doing what I absolutely love🤍🥂."

Reactions after Anita Akuffo's first RTP award

Some social media users have congratulated Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo after she won her first RTP Award. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

"This season feels different📌 More refined, more disciplined and more aware. The softness you see is strength under control, the calm is confidence and the stillness is strategy. I trust the timing, I trust the growth and I trust the woman I’ve become. And that changes everything🤍."

Solomon Kwabena Agyemang stated:

"Congratulations Sis."

Cecilia Koomson

"Delay is indeed not deniel congratulations."

Ben Kojo Tawiah Annobil stated:

"Wow, 11years.....Congratulations."

Ebenezer Nii Dodoo stated:

"Congrats Anita more grease to yr elbows keep the spirit."

Obaapa Mavis Ahiabli stated:

"Congratulations to you Akua, go high we love you."

Ama Denyo

"Congratulations, girl go higher and higher."

Minat Zakaria stated:

Congratulations. You deserve this and more."

Francis Abossey

"He makes things beautiful in His time."

Kobi Okyere Jnr stated:

"Congrats super star."

Faustina Ekufful

"Congratulations Miss."

Elikem Diana Bansah

"Congratulations ani well deserved."

Theresa Arthur stated:

Congratulations Auntie Anita

Balisa Saliba

"Congratulations.You all the Akua's erra."

Anita Akuffo celebrates her birthday

