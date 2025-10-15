Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has dropped another new hairstyle on Instagram

The trendsetter has inspired many beauticians to create this trendy look for their celebrity clients

Some social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's viral hairstyle and makeup on her verified pages

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has set the internet ablaze with her new look.

The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant looked flawless in her short hairstyle for her latest look.

Anita Akuffo slays in an African print dress and short hairstyle. Phot credit: @ani_1

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo flaunts her short hairstyle

Anita Akuffo has impressed many with her choice of hairstyles over the years.

The TV3 presenter has yet again turned heads with her gorgeous new look for her recent photoshoot.

Anita Akuffo looks gorgeous in a custom-made gown and turban before flaunting her short hairstyle. Photo credit: @ani_1ta.

Source: Instagram

She wore a three-quarter-sleeved African print dress with a stylish neckline that flattered her skin colour.

She also rocked a short fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup and completed the long top with form-fitting trousers. The fashionista then posed like a professional model during the photoshoot.

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo's new hairstyle are below:

Anita Akuffo bags prestigious award

Anita Akuffo was among the phenomenal women who were honoured at the 2025 Ghana Women’s Award.

The co-host of the Late Afternoon Show graced the red carpet event in a stylish African print dress to receive her citation and plaque.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption while modelling in elegant strappy heels:

“From one dream to the next, every step has been worth it. Thank you, Ghana Women’s Awards, for this honour. The promise is to keep shining, growing, and inspiring. 🙏❤️”

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

royal_baci stated:

"Congratulations, hun ❤️."

chichi.yakubu stated:

"Congratulation 🙌🙌🙌."

dr.hannahlisa stated:

"Congratulations Anita 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾."

The_gele_center stated:

"Congratulations, Queen Anita 👑."

Nanaakuaaddo stated:

"Congratulations."

Brenlutte stated:

"Congratulations love ❤️."

Elaine Attoh stated:

"Congratulations 🎊❤️, girl. A very humble and beautiful soul! Congratulations Anita! This is just the beginning of many more great things ahead."

Cookietegh stated:

"CONGRATULATIONS, Girl. You are amazing!"

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo receiving her award are below:

Piesie Esther teaches Anita Akuffo dance moves

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther was a guest on the Late Afternoon Show hosted by Anita Akuffo and Godwin Namboh.

The celebrities wowed the audience with their dance moves after an exciting discussion about their new song and how she has redefined the gospel industry with their music.

Anita Akuffo looked classy in a black long-sleeve shirt and matching trousers, which she styled with a black designed belt adorned with gold embellishment.

The Instagram video of Piesie Esther, Godwin Namboah and Anita Akuffo is below:

Anita Akuffo's 'twin' celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anita Akuffo's 'twin', who celebrated her birthday with hot photos on Instagram.

Nigerian actress and brand influencer Esther Robert looked classy in a custom-made outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

Some social media users reacted to Anita Akuffo and her Nigerian twin sister's video on Instagram.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh