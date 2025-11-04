Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has declared her politician ambition on Instagram

The co-host of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant was photographed in a classy outfit with a cryptic caption

Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo and other social media users have commented on Anita Akuffo's post

Award-wining Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has captured attention with her new look on Instagram.

The TV3 presenter was photographed in a stylish African print dress after hosting her fifth Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Anita Akuffo urges her fans to address her as Her Excellency as slaying in a stylish African print dress. Photo credit: @ani_1ta.

Anita Akuffo slays in African print skirtsuit

TV presenter Anita Akuffo has sparked conversations with her recent look, which she posted on Instagram.

The co-host of The Late Afternoon Show looked ethereal in a round-neck African print sleeve top paired with a matching knee-length skirt for her latest photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a side-parted, glamorous hairstyle and opted for bold makeup with glittering eye shadow, long eyelashes, and smoky eyes to complete her look.

Anita Akuffo slays in a classy aseobi and gele for viral photoshoot after she took over the internet with her African print outfit. Photo credit: @ani_1ta.

She accessorised with oval-shaped earrings and two fashionable rings, adding a touch of elegance.

To elevate her look, Anita Akuffo modeled red pointed high heels, adding both height and a pop of colour to her outfit.

"They say dress how you want to be addressed so I came dressed as Her Excellency🥰."

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo rocking a stylish African print ensemble is below:

Anita Akuffo rocks a pink dress

Anita Akuffo has inspired many with her chic pink dress as she ushered her fans into the month of November.

The former Miss Malaika contestant wore a long-sleeve, form-fitting dress that highlighted her curves.

She paired the dress with white strappy high heels, showing off her white acrylic nails during the studio photoshoot.

"Strength isn’t always loud📌 Sometimes it’s simply showing up with grace even when life feels uncertain. From January to November, I’ve learned to trust God’s timing, honor my growth and celebrate the quiet victories no one sees. Gratitude doesn’t even begin to describe it. Cheers to a blessing filled November and a new week🥳."

The Instagram photos of Anita Akuffo rocking a pink ensemble is below:

Anita Akuffo attends Piesie Esther's concert

Anita Akuffo stepped out in style to attend the fourth Made By Grace concert by Piesie Esther.

She wore a long-sleeved top and matching white pants while enjoying viral worship songs by Ohemaa Esther, Obaapa Christy, and other famous gospel musicians.

The beauty queen stole the spotlight with her short pixie cut hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The Instagram video of Anita Akuffo dancing at Piesie Esther's concert is below:

Anita Akuffo slays at the GMB Finale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo, the 2025 co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The former beauty queen wore custom-made gowns by the talented female fashion designer Adwoa Yeboah as Etornam was crowned the winner.

Some social media users praised the TV3 presenter for always inspiring them with her looks.

